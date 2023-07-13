It'll be the Best Days Ever at the Iowa State Fair, held Aug. 10 through Aug. 20.

With 11 fun-filled, action-packed days of food, games, rides and music – there's something fun for everyone. Check out the top 11 ways to have the Best Days Ever in 2023:

1. Best Thrills

Experience the best thrills on the best rides at the Iowa State Fair in 2023. Nine new rides will make their debut at the Fair this year, like the Lil' Scrambler, Mega Bounce, Top Fun and Eclipse. This year will see the return of a fair favorite, the Double Ferris Wheel. Be a part of the fun and excitement in three different thrill parks - Thrill Ville, Thrill Town and Thrill Zone – there's something for every fairgoer.

2. Best Ag Adventures

The fair is excited to share all the ways you can learn more about the agriculture industry in Iowa. Experience Little Hands on the Farm, wander through The Garden, see baby animals at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center and listen to youth give "Have You Herd?" presentations about their livestock exhibits outside of the Sheep Barn. The Avenue of Breeds, located just east of the Bruce L. Rastetter 4-H Exhibits Building, showcases more than 70 different breeds of animals found in Iowa.

3. Best Foods

The best foods are at the Iowa State Fair. With Fair classics like the corn dog, pork chop on a stick and funnel cake, you can be sure to find old favorites, as well as new, exciting original foods. The 2023 Iowa State Fair will have 16 new food booths. Tune in to the live best new face event on Facebook on July 18 at 1 p.m. to see the top new foods to try this year.

4. Best Entertainment

Enjoy free stage entertainment with the best local talent, up-and-coming artists or classic Fair favorites. See shows from Nate Smith, Great White and Hairball, to name a few. With 11 nights chock-full of country, classic rock, contemporary Christian, blues/reggae, alternative and Latino music, you won't want to miss a night. Tickets for the Iowa State Fair Grandstand are also on sale now at iowastatefair.org.

5. Best Contests

The Iowa State Fair has the best in wild and zany contests. Exercise your vocal cords at the Husband Calling or Hog Calling Contests or get your arm ready for the Cow Chip Throwing or Rubber Chicken Throwing contests. Try a competitive or just-for-fun game of backgammon, cribbage or checkers. Maybe you want to try the Mother-Daughter Look-A-Like, Mr. Legs, bench press or mullet contests? Find the full list of fair time contests and entry info at iowastatefair.org.

6. Best Competitions

In a hunt for the coveted Iowa State Fair blue ribbon, head to the Bruce L. Rastetter 4-H Exhibits Building, where Iowa 4-Hers put their best static exhibits on display, see how FFA members have measured up with their projects at the FFA Display Building or watch an open, 4-H or FFA livestock show any day of the fair. Find displays of the best quilts and sewing projects in the William C. Knapp Varied Industries Building; the best pies, BBQ sauce and cinnamon rolls in the Elwell Family Food Center; arts, photography, woodworking and dollhouses in the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center; and view fruits, vegetables, flower shows and beekeeping displays in the John Deere Agriculture Building.

7. Best Events

Get excited for the best events. The whole family can enjoy the Sensory-Friendly Morning on Aug. 16 from 8 a.m. until noon. Sensory-related accommodations will be made that morning; find a list at iowastatefair.org. Buy tickets beginning July 10 to the Choose Iowa Brunch on Aug. 20 at the Alliant Energy Landing. Experience the thrill of the ATV Big Air Tour (Aug. 18) and other events at Elwell Family Park. Tickets to these events, Fair After Dark: Night at the Museums and Farm Challenge are available at iowastatefair.org.

8. Best Family-Friendly Activities

Nothing Compares to being a kid at the Iowa State Fair. Attend a Blue Ribbon Kids' Club event at the Fun Forest Stage each weekday or a special meet-and-greet each Saturday, enter the Mom Calling Contest at Pioneer Hall, show off your bubble gum or pie-eating skills on Iowa Parks and Rec Day on Aug. 17, experience the thrilling rides in Thrill Town and Thrill Ville every day. Find kid-friendly activities in the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center and get animal snuggles with Cuddles and Snuggles Chore Time in the Animal Learning Center; tickets on sale now. Don't miss the Barrel O' Fun magic show on the Hy-Vee Fun Forest Stage, as well as Fantastick Patrick's comedy and tricks.

9. Best Ways to Save

The best ways to save are to buy advance admission tickets before Aug. 10 and save $5 on adult tickets and $3 on tickets for children 11 and under (children 5 and under get in free). You can save on Thrill Passes, Giant Slide and Ye Old Mill at iowastatefair.org. Save time at the Cookie Building counter by buying cookie coupons online, too. State Fair Value Packs are the biggest and best way to save on all the best Fair activities for your family – just $20 for many of your favorite Fair activities and rides. Order at iowastatefair.org before July 26 or until Aug. 9 at the Iowa State Fair Ticket Office.

10. Best Days

Some of the best days of the fair highlight some great causes, partners and the down-right best of Iowa. Police, fire and rescue heroes will be honored Aug. 10 on the Grand Concourse. Honor our veterans at the Veterans Day parade on Aug. 14, and special activities will be held for older Iowans Aug. 16. Sunday Funday, Aug. 20, is the last day to celebrate at the fair with a special admission discount and family focused fun. Find discount information and the daily program at iowastatefair.org.