An 18-year-old driver fled a traffic stop Sunday, leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Sidney.

Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office attempted a traffic stop at the 20,000 block of Highway 275 on a red Dodge Charger that was traveling 112 mph, according to a news release from Sheriff Kevin Aistrope.

The driver fled the traffic stop, and deputies began a high-speed pursuit as the car entered city limits, Aistrope said in the release. The driver lost control and crashed into a fence at Sidney Elementary School near the intersection of Illinois and Fletcher streets.

The sheriff's office identified the driver as an 18-year-old Sidney resident, who was arrested for felony eluding along with repeat possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a fictitious license, first-offense operating while intoxicated and numerous traffic violations.

The driver was released from the Fremont County Jail on Monday after posting a $500 cash bond set by a magistrate.