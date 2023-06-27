East Mills Child Care Solutions announced a $1 million grant from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation to renovate a former nursing home into a high quality child care center.

EMCCS has been working since July 2022 to raise funds to renovate 905 N. Second Ave. in Malvern. The future child care center will now be named The Lakin Foundation Child Development Center of East Mills, according to a news release.

“Child care centers play a vital role in any community, and their value is particularly significant in rural areas," Steve Wild, the foundation's president, said in the release. "The Lakin Foundation is proud to support the establishment of The Lakin Foundation Child Development Center of East Mills in Malvern. This center will not only provide a safe and nurturing environment for children but will also empower parents to pursue their own endeavors, secure in the knowledge that their children are receiving quality care."

The foundation looks forward to the positive impact the center will have on children and families in the East Mills Community School District.

"The Lakin Foundation's founder, Charles E. Lakin, hails from Emerson, while his wife Florence has deep roots in Malvern, Iowa, where she was born and raised," Wild said. "Both the Lakin family and the Lakin Foundation hold an unwavering dedication to the welfare of the individuals residing in southwest Iowa. In light of this enduring commitment, the Foundation wholeheartedly believes that the child care center will be a cherished and invaluable asset to the local community.”

The Lakin Foundation award is a major step toward the total project budget estimated at $5.3 million. EMCCS volunteers, working for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, continue to work on grant writing and fundraising to meet this goal, aiming to open the center in fall 2024.

Earlier this month, EMCCS selected Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture to assist with plans to create the 18,000-square-foot licensed child care facility. The plans call for 12 inclusive classrooms for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, accommodating 120 to 150 children.

To help with the fundraising effort, contact emchildcaresolutions@gmail.com or the East Mills Child Care Solutions Facebook page.