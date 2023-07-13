A required annual audit has reported 41 findings in the City of Woodbine's finances, including five that remain unresolved from last year's findings, according to a report issued this week by State Auditor Rob Sand.

Sand's office raises concerns about:

• a lack of segregation of duties without adequate safeguards;

• a lack of reconciliation of utility and rescue billings;

• collections and delinquent accounts;

• an agreement between the city and Woodbine Regional Wellness Center;

• disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts;

• separate records maintained by the fire department and library; and

• incorrect certification of tax-increment financing debt.

The auditor's office also offered recommendations to city officials on how to address the concerns raised. City staff also offered an opportunity to respond to the concerns in the report, noting some of the changes already underway.

For example, the report notes the city has implemented some process changes and is working to separate financial oversight duties "as much as possible with limited staff," including sharing more information with the Woodbine City Council. In the future, monthly bank reconciliation will be reviewed by an independent person.

Woodbine will also implement policies about the use of fire and emergency medical vehicles, and the city is working with the Fire and Rescue Association to stop using debt cards, which compared to credit cards offer limited ability to address fraudulent transactions.

The city also agreed to publish its minutes within 15 days, as required by Iowa Code.

While the audit report uncovered numerous findings, the report did not outline any major concern about financial impropriety and was largely technical in nature.

In their report, auditors noted they were working with information through June 2022 and that there were no instances of noncompliance found in the review.

"We would like to acknowledge the many courtesies and assistance extended to us by personnel of the City of Woodbine during the course of our audit," Ernest H. Ruben Jr., deputy auditor of state, wrote in the report.

A copy of the report is available at auditor.iowa.gov/reports/file/73391/embed.