The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art will be free to visitors July 1 through Sept. 3, including the opportunity to view two Grant Woods exhibits and the famed artist's studio.

“Our free summer accessibility program — now in its 14th year — is the perfect opportunity for everyone in the community to come into the museum for a bit and see all that we have to offer," executive director Sean Ulmer said in a news release. "Our 16 galleries contain 270 works of art on display in nine exhibitions — all for free! From Roman busts to paintings by Grant Wood to American paintings and photographs from a Minneapolis private collection, there’s something for everyone at the CRMA."

This summer, there are four separate temporary exhibitions to experience, "Overalls: Grant Wood’s Depictions of Denim" (through Aug. 27), "Work and Society in the 1930s: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection" (through Sept. 10), "Chunghi Choo: Visionary" (through Oct. 8) and "Byron Burford: Ringmaster" (through Oct. 29).

There are also five other exhibitions currently on display: "Art In Roman Life," "Beyond the Prairie: Midwestern Art from the Collection," "Grant Wood: From Farm Boy to American Icon," "Marvin Cone: An American Vision" and "Mauricio Lasansky: Master Printmaker."

The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, located at 410 Third Ave. SE, is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m., Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Grant Wood Studio hours are Saturday and Sundays until Dec. 31 from noon to 4 p.m. with free docent guided tours each half hour.