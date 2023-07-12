The Iowa State Fair will host a farm-to-fork brunch highlighting seasonal and local ingredients sourced from Iowa farmers and prepared by some of the state's top chefs.

The Choose Iowa Bunch on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon will invite guests to meet farmers and enjoy chef-crafted cuisine while listening to live music and hearing from experts about Iowa agriculture and the future of farming, according to a release.

This fine dining experience will feature Iowa ingredients in exclusive cocktails and a three-course plated meal served by Iowa FFA students. Space is limited, and the cost is $125 per diner. Proceeds will be donated to the Iowa FFA Foundation to support local food programming and the ProStart High School Culinary Arts Program

Chef Jess Baldus of Piggyback Smokeshack and Taste & The Bakery in Osage, will create the first course: grilled toast, sweet corn whipped chevre, anaheim and aronia berry jam, beef bacon, pickled sweet corn and arugula.

Chef Kevin Scharpf of Brazen Open Kitchen in Dubuque will create the second course: pork belly, fermented sweet corn hollandaise, smoked chimichurri, chichorons and pickled Fresno.

Chefs Richard Byrd and Sean Towley of Big Grove Brewery in Des Moines will create the third course: sweet corn cake, peach preserves, candied sungold tomatoes, summer corn and herb creme anglaise and maple bacon honeycomb.

Mixologist Carl Busch of Hotel Julien in Dubuque will craft the cocktails and mocktails.