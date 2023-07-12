Sixty-four new food offerings, from the zany to the on-a-stick fare, will make their debut at this year's Iowa State Fair.
The list was announced Tuesday to coincide with National Fair Food Day, according to a news release. A livestream is planned for Tuesday, July 18, at 1 p.m. to announce the top three new food entries to be voted on by fairgoers. Tune in at facebook.com/iowastatefair.
The new foods include:
(Banh Mi) Vietnamese Sandwich
(Café Muoi) Salted Coffee
A-Hootenanny Ice Cream
Amish Donuts
Apple Pie Cookie Ice Cream
Bacon and Sweet Corn Lobster Rolls
Bacon Cheddar Pretzel Dog
Bauder's Cherry Dream Ice Cream
Berry Bowl-Frozen Sorbet
Birch Beer Soda
Blueberry Mini Donuts
Bubble Tea
Bucket of Soda
Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries
Burrito Bowl
Butterbeer Ice Cream
Byrd Dawg Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Caramel Apple Cake Pops
Catfish in a Boat or on a Stick
Chicken Salad Hoagie
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Chopped Italian Chicken Hoagie
Chopped Italian Ham Hoagie
Chopped Italian Roast Beef Hoagie
Citrus Boost Energy Drink
Cookie Dough Sundae
Cotton Candy Art
Cotton Candy Cheese Cake
Craft Link on a Stick
Crunch Cool Ranch Pickle on a Stick
Deep Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-N-Cheese Grilled Cheese
Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake on a Stick
Deep Fried Sweet Corn Nugget
Dill Pickle Flavored Cheese Curds
Dough Crazy (Chocolate Chip, Cake Batter, Brownie Batter, Brookie, CC Dough w/o CC, Monster, Cherry Chocolate Chip, Cookies and Cream) Sweet Stick
Fried Caramel Apple Cow Tail
Grilled Shrimp on a Stick
Grinder Ball
Hot Stuff Grilled Cheese
Iowa Sweet Corn Sundae
Iowa Twinkie-Jalapeno Filled with Pulled Pork, Corn and Cream Cheese, Wrapped in Bacon, Smoked with Sweet and Sticky BBQ, Finished with Ranch
Korean Bacon Egg Dog
Korean Egg Dog
Lamb Gyro Salad
Made from Scratch Bacon Maple Monkey Bread
Orange (with Peppermint) Sipper
Orange Float
Orange Slush
Orange-Frosty
Oreo Brownie Blast
Peanut Butter Cream Donuts
Pop Corn Shrimp
Pork Belly Pinwheel
Raspberry Chipotle Grilled Cheese
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp Poke Bowl
Shrimp Tacos
Soft Serve Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Sundae
Southern Fried Corn on the Cob
The Ooey Gooey All American Grilled Cheese
Ube Funnel Cake
Walking Banana Dessert
Walking Smores Dessert
Walleye in a Boat or on a Stick