After a successful launch last year, the Iowa State Fair will hold a sensory-friendly morning on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon in Des Moines.

The morning provides an environment designed for children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. Special programming is planned with modifications — including the mitigation of sounds and motions as much as possible — as well as designated educational areas, directional signage and trained volunteers throughout the fairgrounds.

Additional calming rooms will be available this year courtesy of presenting sponsor ChildServe and staffed by occupational therapists from the organization. They will be open to anyone that needs a little time to recharge. Calming rooms will be be staffed through 4 p.m. and otherwise will be available throughout the fair without staffing.

A list of sensory-friendly morning activities, as well as daily fair activities suitable for people with sensory-processing disorders and autism, will be available at iowastatefair.org.