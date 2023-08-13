Iowa State Fair 2023
A group photo with the Butter Cow is a right of passage for many fairgoers at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
A line of fairgoers pass through the Cattle Building to observe a line of cattle during the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Children cool off in a water feature at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Children pose in a photo display on the fairgrounds in Des Moines during the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Parker Weirich's 4-H poster communicator exhibit earned a seal of merit for the Botna Valley Achievers 4-H Club in eastern Pottawattamie Count…
A cow licks its own nose at the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Aerial acrobatics are among the many sights available to fairgoers during the Iowa State Fair.
A 4-H exhibit asks an important question and, using a combination of science, mathematics and imagination, came up with the answer: To cook a …
Mean Gene, the Iowa State Fair's 2023 Super Bull, weighs in at 3,060 pounds — that's a little over one and a half tons.
Bandaloni puts on a one-man-band performance during the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
The gift shop in the Administration Building sold a variety of T-shirts and other souvenirs at the fairgrounds in Des Moines on Friday, Aug. 1…
A child wearing a Happy Little Cyclone ball cap takes a break during a Fair Side Chats session on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
A sign greets visitors to the Iowa State Fair at the fairgrounds in Des Moines on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, right, responds to a question posed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, left, as part of Reynold’s “Fair-Side Chats” …
Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami and a Republican candidate for president vying to qualify for the first GOP debate, speaks to a crowd as part o…
Barksdale's State Fair Cookies are a staple of the food scene at the Iowa State Fair. They are served warms, with four cups to a bucket.
Fried dill pickle cheese curds brought an unctuous, cheesy mouthfeel but would have been better with actual pickles.
The peppermint bar at Bauder's is billed as an Iowa State Fair favorite, and the frozen treat certainly deserves that status.
Rachel George, managing editor of the Nonpareil, smiles as she prepares to enjoy a pork chop on a stick at the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug.…