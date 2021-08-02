Capitol Digest: Iowa Bicycle Map now available online, on paper

ECONOMIC INDEX RISING: A monthly index used to measure Iowa’s economic activity rose for the 11th time in the past year, officials with the state Department of Revenue said Monday.

The Iowa Leading Indicators Index increased to 108.9 in June, up four-tenths of a percent from the previous month. Seven of the eight index component indicators (agricultural futures profits index, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), diesel fuel consumption, the Iowa Stock Market Index, the national yield spread, the new orders index and residential building permits) experienced an increase of greater than 0.05% over the last six months, but only four of the components increased in June. Those were diesel fuel consumption, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), the agricultural futures profits index and the new orders index.

State officials said the index has shown consistent positive improvements over the last nine months and the latest numbers suggest employment growth will improve over the next three to six months.

However, they noted the recovery may be “losing a little bit of momentum,” since the pace of gains in the index has declined since peaking in March.