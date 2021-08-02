Capitol Digest: Iowa Bicycle Map now available online, on paper

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
PEDAL ON: The Iowa Department of Transportation’s 2021-22 Iowa Bicycle Map is now available in both paper and digital formats.
The DOT is distributing the free paper version of the map at Iowa DOT driver’s license centers, county treasurer’s offices, the six Iowa DOT district offices, Iowa DOT rest areas and state welcome centers.
There also are static and interactive online versions at iowadot.gov/iowabikes/transportation-map-for-bicyclists.
This publication has been updated to show new 4-foot paved shoulders and recreational trails completed since the 2019-20 version was published.
As in past versions, the map highlights bike-friendly routes when traveling on two wheels through Iowa by identifying bike trails and traffic levels on all paved roads. The map also includes insets of Iowa’s 16 largest cities.
A person riding on a public road has all the rights and is required to know and obey all traffic laws and rules of the road, applicable to the driver of a motor vehicle. To assist bicyclists in understanding their rights and responsibilities, a section of the map is dedicated to highlighting rules of the road.
Also, bicyclists are urged to always wear helmets, use lights at night and watch out for road hazards, including parallel-slat stormwater grates, gravel, sand and debris.
ECONOMIC INDEX RISING: A monthly index used to measure Iowa’s economic activity rose for the 11th time in the past year, officials with the state Department of Revenue said Monday.
The Iowa Leading Indicators Index increased to 108.9 in June, up four-tenths of a percent from the previous month. Seven of the eight index component indicators (agricultural futures profits index, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), diesel fuel consumption, the Iowa Stock Market Index, the national yield spread, the new orders index and residential building permits) experienced an increase of greater than 0.05% over the last six months, but only four of the components increased in June. Those were diesel fuel consumption, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), the agricultural futures profits index and the new orders index.
State officials said the index has shown consistent positive improvements over the last nine months and the latest numbers suggest employment growth will improve over the next three to six months.
However, they noted the recovery may be “losing a little bit of momentum,” since the pace of gains in the index has declined since peaking in March.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the index to drop as low as 103.2 in June 2020 before sharply recovering to the new current high, according to the department’s monthly report.
The index was constructed to signal economic turning points by monitoring key metrics that could signal of a coming economic contraction. The latest index report can be found at tax.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/2021-07/ILII%20June%202021%20Report.pdf.
IOWA CROPS PROGRESSING: Iowa’s corn and soybean crops continue to weather a challenging growing season.
The latest weekly crop report, issued Monday by state and federal agriculture officials, shows that 62% of Iowa corn acres are rated in good to excellent conditions, while 61% of the soybean fields also are in good to excellent condition.
State Climatologist Justin Glisan said beneficial rains fell across much of Iowa during the past week, with above-average totals observed over portions of southern Iowa. However, portions of northern and north-central Iowa remain abnormally dry.
Weekly precipitation totals ranged from a trace in Sioux City to 3.76 inches in Knoxville. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.01 inches, which is slightly above normal.
Topsoil moisture levels are rated 50% short to very short, while 49% was adequate. Subsoil moisture levels were rated 61% and 39% adequate.