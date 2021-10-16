Capitol Digest: Iowa communities to show off their hometown pride

According to the DNR, seedlings have been awarded to more than 200 Iowa communities since spring 2019, and next spring will be the last chance for any of the 800 eligible Iowa communities to apply to receive the free seedlings for public and private property planting.

DNR officials say cities with major tree damage or loss from the August 2020 derecho can take advantage of this opportunity to help repopulate the trees in the devastated communities, as long as the county is a confirmed emerald ash borer-infested county.

Any city or public organization interested in applying for the free seedlings should complete the grant application online at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Portals/idnr/uploads/forms/5420991.pdf

HIGH EXPECTATIONS FOR PHEASANT HUNTING: With Iowa crops harvested ahead of schedule this year, officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say Iowa should offer a good pheasant season when more than 55,000 hunters take to the fields on Oct. 30.

Todd Bogenschutz, DNR upland wildlife biologist, said the yearly August roadside survey found Iowa’s statewide pheasant population to be essentially unchanged from 2020 at 20 birds per 30-mile route with northwest, north-central and west-central regions offering the best hunting prospects.