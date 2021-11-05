Capitol Digest: Two win lottery games

Eighty-one of Iowa’s 99 counties have signed up to use the Esri Redistricting Solution purchased by the Secretary of State’s Office.

Additionally, four-hour training sessions have been conducted to aid local governments with their redistricting plans.

“Due to the COVID pandemic, the 2020 census data from the federal government was delayed and that has resulted in drastically shortening Iowa’s reprecincting and redistricting timeline,” Pate said. “A process that usually takes 10 months will need to be done in just over two months.”

Cities have 60 days and counties have 90 days to complete their maps after the Iowa Legislature approves the new congressional and legislative maps. New city and county precinct boundaries become effective Jan. 15, 2022.

The redistricting maps approved by the Iowa Legislature were created by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency without using political data. Pate and the LSA mutually agreed on Esri as the best choice of software for reprecincting and redistricting for counties and cities.

WET OCTOBER: October ranked as one of the top 10 wettest Octobers on record, with rainfall significantly improving drought conditions, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Water Summary Update.