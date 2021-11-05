Capitol Digest: Two win lottery games

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:
LOTTERY WINNERS: A central Iowa man who has won $25,000 a year for life admits he carried the winning lottery ticket in his wallet for a couple of weeks before he realized he’d hit big.
Michael “Micky” Pietz, 37, of Adel claimed his prize in the Oct. 13 Lucky for Life game on Thursday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
Meanwhile, lottery officials said Iowa had its 13th big winner in the game since it debuted in the state in January 2016 when someone bought a winning Lucky For Life ticket at a Cedar Rapids convenience store worth $25,000 a year for life in Thursday night’s drawing.
The winning ticket was bought at Casey’s, 641 Edgewood Rd. NW in Cedar Rapids.
ARTS GET $1 MILLION: As Iowa’s arts and culture sector continues to rebound from a challenging year, officials in the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs are granting $1 million to market the return to arts and culture experiences like concerts, museums and festivals.
State officials have announced 118 arts and cultural groups in 47 Iowa communities will receive funding through the Iowa Arts & Culture Marketing Grant program.
The department awarded a total of $1 million in grants, in amounts ranging from $1,500 to $18,000.
The new, one-time grants were created with federal CARES Act funds allocated to provide economic relief to Iowa organizations that have been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money was disbursed throughout 37 Iowa counties — includes local arts councils, theaters and historical attractions, as well as some of the state’s largest museums, art centers and performing arts venues.
ETHANOL LETTER: Gov. Kim Reynolds joined six other Midwest governors Thursday in sending a bipartisan letter to federal Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan inquiring about the steps necessary to implement a state-level solution to ensure E15 can be sold all year long.
The governor requested EPA guidance regarding the documentation necessary for them to ensure E15 blended gasoline could be used year-round under provisions of the Clean Air Act.
In the wake of a court decision, “we are exploring all of our options to ensure retailers are able to sell E15 to consumers all year long without interruption,” the governors’ wrote. “ … While we are not formally submitting the notification required under (the Clean Air Act) today, we do want to express our interest in potentially pursuing this approach,” to protect the investments Midwestern states have made in clean fuels and ensure consumers can continue to purchase E15 all year long.
Federal law sets a cap on fuel volatility during the summer driving season, begins June 1. Due to a recent court case brought by oil refiners, E10 continues to receive a small waiver, but E15 does not. This allows oil refiners to supply only the higher volatility gasoline that can be used to blend E10 but would not be legal to use for blending E15 without a volatility waiver.
APPEALS COURT INTERVIEWS: Seven Iowans have applied with the State Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancy on the Iowa Court of Appeals that will occur when Judge Michael Mullins retires Jan. 13.
The Iowa Judicial Branch has posted a schedule for applicants’ interviews by the 17-member State Judicial Nominating Commission on Wednesday in the Iowa Supreme Court courtroom in Des Moines.
Applicants are: District Judge Margaret Reyes of Pacific Junction; Davenport attorney Jean Dickson; Bettendorf attorney Ted Breckenfelder; Des Moines attorney William Miller; District Associate Judge Jennifer Bailey of Burlington; Clive attorney Mary Triick of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office; and District Judge Mary Chicchelly of Cedar Rapids.
The interviews will be livestreamed and archived at the Judicial Branch YouTube channel.
The public may submit written comments about the applicants’ qualifications before midnight Sunday to sjnc@iowa.gov.
Immediately following the interviews, the commission will begin deliberations to select a slate of three nominees to forward to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will have 30 days in which to appoint a judge.
DEMOCRATS PAN GOP SWITCH: Iowa Democrats are criticizing Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds for opposing the federal American Rescue Plan but taking credit for benefits the COVID-related aid has meant for child care, broadband, manufacturing and education in Iowa.
Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, called out the governor for taking credit for federal rescue funds she and other Republicans opposed that have had “life-changing” impacts. One day earlier, Reynolds said the state is making available $10 million in grants for expanding current or building new child care facilities, and distributing $200 million in federal grants to child care facilities that have suffered economically during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That is not a Republican accomplishment. She was against it before she was for it,” Wahls told Iowa reporters Thursday. “She’s a master of using this money. She should apologize if she’s trying to take credit for things she opposed.”
REDISTRICTING ASSISTANCE: Free software and training sessions to assist local governments with the redistricting process are being made available by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
Eighty-one of Iowa’s 99 counties have signed up to use the Esri Redistricting Solution purchased by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Additionally, four-hour training sessions have been conducted to aid local governments with their redistricting plans.
“Due to the COVID pandemic, the 2020 census data from the federal government was delayed and that has resulted in drastically shortening Iowa’s reprecincting and redistricting timeline,” Pate said. “A process that usually takes 10 months will need to be done in just over two months.”
Cities have 60 days and counties have 90 days to complete their maps after the Iowa Legislature approves the new congressional and legislative maps. New city and county precinct boundaries become effective Jan. 15, 2022.
The redistricting maps approved by the Iowa Legislature were created by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency without using political data. Pate and the LSA mutually agreed on Esri as the best choice of software for reprecincting and redistricting for counties and cities.
WET OCTOBER: October ranked as one of the top 10 wettest Octobers on record, with rainfall significantly improving drought conditions, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Water Summary Update.
Iowa received nearly 5 inches of rain in October, almost double the normal rainfall for the month. The U.S. Drought Monitor has eliminated the severe drought rating from the state for the first time since July 2020.
Streamflow and soil moisture conditions have improved, both of which are critical for establishing good conditions for next spring.
“The widespread above-normal rainfall in October was just what was needed in Iowa,” said Tim Hall, DNR hydrology resources coordinator.
“Good soaking rainfall before the winter freeze will set us up for a much better start to 2022. Hopefully this trend can continue for the next four to six weeks.”