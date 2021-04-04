Charles City woman part of first female Marine platoon in San Diego

And don’t forget the written exams and constant chaos of a drill instructor screaming in your ear. Those are the head games Travis Bilharz talks about.

“They tear you down in the beginning and then build you back up as a Marine,” Travis said.

And she’s done it all alongside her male counterparts, on the same courses.

BECOMING A MARINE

Other than an initial call home to let family know they’ve arrived at the depot, the only communication family has with their recruit is through letters. Mackenzy has written six or seven, Travis said, and not once has she mentioned her special status. The four-time state cross-country athlete is actually loving it, her dad said.

She thinks it’s awesome,” he said. “She’s had her tough days but she’s never mentioned quitting.

“There’s a lot of risk being there for her,” Travis said. “It’s not like there’s anyone to take her place if she gets sick or injured. There’s not another group of girls to fall back on.”

Throughout all of this training the recruits are never called “marines.” That title is reserved for those who make it through “The Crucible,” which is coming up in a month for Mackenzy.