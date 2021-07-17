Grassroots progressives leading to change in Washington

Progressives are winning the argument for what politics and government should and could look like, says Misty Rebik, but their challenge is to “prove to working people that when Democrats are in power we work for them, not the powerful interests.”

As chief of staff to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rebik is in the forefront of making happen the “big, bold ideas” progressives have been pushing for decades.

The ideas show up in the federal coronavirus pandemic relief measures and are ones progressives hope to include in a $3.5 trillion budget package.

The ideas, she said, are ones that groups like Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement “have been doing for decades,.“

Rebik will be among those participating in that grassroot advocacy group’s “Another World is Possible — It’s Up to Us” virtual conference today.

“I cut my teeth in organizing at Iowa CCI back in my early 20s,” right after graduating from the University of Iowa, says Rebik, now 35, who grew up in Iowa.

Before working for Sanders’ 2020 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, she worked with the populist advocacy group, managed union president Cathy Glasson’s gubernatorial campaign and worked on social justice and labor issues.

