Iowa jobless rate rose in July, but was lower than in 2020

DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate rose slightly last month, but state data issued Friday indicated the number of Iowans applying for jobless benefits was 32,200 lower than a year ago when the state was trying to shake off the early economic problems associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa Workforce Development officials reported Friday the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 4.1 percent in July, up slightly from 4.0 one month earlier.

One year ago, joblessness in Iowa stood at 6.1 percent in July, which was an improvement from record lows of 11 percent in April and 10.2 percent in May when more than 173,000 Iowans were thrown out of work.

IWD officials said last month saw more Iowans re-entering the workforce or looking for work, which increased the total number of workers to 1,593,600 — which is 55,400 higher than July 2020 and 5,700 more than June.

In addition to 5,700 newly employed Iowans, the number of unemployed Iowans seeking work rose by 800, according to state data, resulting in Iowa’s labor force participation rate increasing from 66.6 percent in June to 66.9 percent.