Iowa Lottery sales ‘robust,’ but national lotto games lag

COVID-19 has affected, among most everything, the lottery.

While sales of instant scratch games remain “robust,” Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn is concerned that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a decline in revenue from national lotto games.

Powerball and Mega Millions, which once accounted for 23% of the Iowa Lottery’s sales, now amount to just 12%, Strawn told the Iowa Lottery board Tuesday.

“It’s a confluence of events, but certainly, the pandemic has had tremendous impact,” he said.

As a result of the pandemic, players are making fewer trips to retail locations where they buy tickets and may be choosing to spend their money on other purchases.

“Jackpot fatigue,” the lack of larger jackpots that attract more players, also is a factor, Strawn said. The jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions, which are available in 45 states and Washington, D.C., have tumbled during the coronavirus pandemic.

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for Wednesday is $291 million alongside an estimated jackpot of $287 million for Powerball.