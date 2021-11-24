Iowa misses goal of improving traffic safety

State troopers noted a spike in speeding offenses during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic when traffic volumes took a nose dive and drivers apparently believed there were fewer law enforcement officers monitoring Iowa roadways, Dinkla said. Since then, traffic volumes have returned to normal patterns, he noted, “but we’re still seeing people driving at an alarming rate of speed.”

“The amount of people that we still see and stop doing over 100 mph is still through the roof. We’re not talking about speeds just 100 or slightly above that, we’re talking that our officers on a daily basis are stopping people at 120, 130 mph — and those types of speeds are just uncalled-for and they’re just plain unsafe,” Dinkla said. “Anybody who chooses to drive at those speeds and gets in a crash, it’s only increasing that rate of injury or death.”

Through the first 10 months of 2021, state troopers had issued 976 speeding tickets — an ongoing trend that prompted state Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Bayens to tell members of a legislative budget committee last March that “people are treating the interstates like NASCAR.”