Iowa report finds ‘overwhelming’ sex abuse by Catholic clergy

Three of the allegations involved currently active Catholic priests, and according to the report 29 complaints named a priest or priests who are included on one of the Diocese lists of credibly accused priests. Overall, 17 of the complainants said they had never reported the allegations previously to any authorities.

“The cover-up was extensive,” according to the report. “The image and reputation of the church were put ahead of the enormous harm to young people.”

Documents released Wednesday verify that one of the allegations reviewed was a complaint last year from a man who alleged he was forced to have sex by a priest at the Boys State Training School in Eldora in the early 1990s.

The name of the priest and the complainant were withheld, but the allegations match those made by Rick Harrison, a Wisconsin prison inmate, in a November article in The Gazette.

Harrison, 45, told the newspaper he was forced by a chaplain to have sex in dark corners and private rooms of the state school in Eldora in the 1990 or 1991, when Harrison was a teenager.

He said he filed a complaint with the Eldora Police Department, which the agency verified, and with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which declined to comment at the time.