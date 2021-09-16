Iowa State University gets $42M gift for new facility

C.G. “Turk” and Joyce A. McEwen Therkildsen's gift to the university's Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering is part of their long-standing relationship with Iowa State, the university said in a news release.

“Iowa State alumni know that our educational excellence creates a solid foundation for future achievements,” Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen said. “This transformational investment by two extraordinary alums, Turk and Joyce Therkildsen, helps to solidify Iowa State University’s prominence in engineering and to prepare our students for success in an increasingly complex, technology-driven world. We are grateful for their generosity.”