Iowa still politically purple in one area

The political divide in Iowa has been shrinking in recent election cycles, and the state is becoming far more red than blue.
But Iowa remains politically purple in at least one area, and that makes it an outlier across the country: its split of Democrats and Republicans holding statewide office.
Iowa is one of just four states in the country with Democrats and Republicans each holding at least two statewide elected offices, according to research by Sabato’s Crystal Ball of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, bit.ly/3qtdne8.
Like everything else in our politically polarized climate, unified party control of statewide elected offices is expanding. According to the Crystal Ball’s research, in 34 states one party control all statewide offices, and in another 12 states one party controls all but one statewide office.
Iowa has Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Secretary of State Paul Pate and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. Attorney General Tom Miller, State Auditor Rob Sand and State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald are Democrats.
In describing each state’s political climate, the Crystal Ball wrote that Iowa “has a history as a swing state, although less so today on the presidential level.” Iowa went for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, then Republican Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.
Beyond that swing of the political pendulum, Iowa’s congressional delegation has gone from a political split that lasted for roughly a half-century to mostly Republican domination since 2014. Republicans have held both U.S. Senate seats since 2014, and the governor’s office for more than a decade. All of this has led many political analysts to believe Iowa is headed toward — if it hasn’t already arrived — at red state status.
Those statewide, state-level offices remain the outlier. And that may not change any time soon, even as Republicans continue to excel in those other statewide races.
Democrats Miller and Fitzgerald are two longtime incumbents, each of whom is the longest-serving official in his respective position in U.S. history.
Miller’s and Fitzgerald’s longtime tenure gives Democrats two fairly automatic wins every four years. The two rarely face a serious electoral challenge.
Sand added to the Democrats’ hold on statewide offices in 2018 when he defeated Republican incumbent Mary Mosiman. The state auditor’s race is not typically one in which voters pay much attention, and Sand in 2018 swooped in with a well-funded and politically smart campaign. If Sand runs for re-election — he’s also considering a run for governor — he would be difficult to unseat.
Likewise, Republicans are mostly on solid ground in the statewide offices they control. It’s difficult to envision a Democrat winning the agriculture secretary’s race anytime soon, even though the party did in the 2000s with Patty Judge. And Republicans have held the secretary of state’s office since 2010.
Then there’s the governor’s office. The transition from Branstad to Reynolds, his former lieutenant, has proved smooth thus far for Republicans. But this may be the Democrats’ best opportunity to flip a statewide seat: in 2018 Reynolds, in her first election, won by just less than 3 percentage points.
All of these races will be on the ballot in 2022. The race for governor will obviously be the headliner, but there is intrigue with some of the others, starting with Sand’s decision whether to challenge Reynolds or run for re-election as auditor.
Will Pate, as the state’s top elections official, face electoral backlash for some of the changes to state elections law implemented by Reynolds and Republican lawmakers? It’s also possible Pate could face a primary challenge from a Republican candidate who feels he has not gone far enough to advance conservative elections policy.
Will Miller or Fitzgerald retire? As history-making incumbents, they are nearly unbeatable. But if either retires, an open-seat race in a down-ballot office would be an electoral toss-up.
The answers to those questions will help determine whether Iowa remains an outlier nationally, and whether its statewide offices remain the lone politically divided holdout in an otherwise Republican-dominated state.
