Iowa still politically purple in one area

Beyond that swing of the political pendulum, Iowa’s congressional delegation has gone from a political split that lasted for roughly a half-century to mostly Republican domination since 2014. Republicans have held both U.S. Senate seats since 2014, and the governor’s office for more than a decade. All of this has led many political analysts to believe Iowa is headed toward — if it hasn’t already arrived — at red state status.

Those statewide, state-level offices remain the outlier. And that may not change any time soon, even as Republicans continue to excel in those other statewide races.

Democrats Miller and Fitzgerald are two longtime incumbents, each of whom is the longest-serving official in his respective position in U.S. history.

Miller’s and Fitzgerald’s longtime tenure gives Democrats two fairly automatic wins every four years. The two rarely face a serious electoral challenge.

Sand added to the Democrats’ hold on statewide offices in 2018 when he defeated Republican incumbent Mary Mosiman. The state auditor’s race is not typically one in which voters pay much attention, and Sand in 2018 swooped in with a well-funded and politically smart campaign. If Sand runs for re-election — he’s also considering a run for governor — he would be difficult to unseat.