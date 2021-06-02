Iowa tax collections spike as people start spending again; Federal stimulus checks could be part of the reason

“Where did all that money come from? One of the answers is the federal government,” he said.

“Sales tax took off like crazy,” he noted, and — while they’re not general fund receipts — state gambling tax collections from casinos hit record or near-record highs in two of the last three months.

Like last fiscal year, state tax collections, refund numbers and other financial transactions will be reconciled to the proper fiscal year by Sept. 1 so current numbers are tentative and the final yearly growth rate likely won’t end up being 19 percent, said Robinson — “but it still might be a pretty impressive number.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the same time, he said, fiscal 2022 tax receipts might return to a normal growth cycle but appear sluggish in comparison with monthly financial snapshots taken during this year’s high-tide rebound for sales and personal and corporate income tax collections, he noted.

Last month’s overall state tax collections rose by $307.9 million compared with May 2020, according to the agency’s monthly report.