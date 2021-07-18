Optimism grows for upgrading river’s locks and dams

For Iowa farmers, the loss of river shipping would be devastating, Lillibridge said. He estimates at least 30 percent of Iowa-grown corn is exported. If the lock and dam system shuts down and 30 percent of his market goes away, “I’ve got a huge problem,” he said.

“If all of a sudden I’m sitting on 30 percent of my corn and have no place to go with it, we’ll see prices crash, profitability will be zero, you will see a farm crisis like you’ve never seen before,” Lillibridge warned.

With nearly two-thirds of the nation’s grain exports traveling on the Upper Mississippi River System, “we cannot afford to let this situation worsen,” Hinson said.

She and Grassley think upgrading the system fits nicely into the infrastructure plan, especially in terms of job creation. Modernizing the system would provide roughly 10,000 construction jobs over the lifetime of the program, which is about 20 years of construction, Hinson said.

Corn and soybean shipments account for more than half of the goods moved by weight, according to a study for the Iowa Department of Transportation. However, Iowa businesses also ship coal, fertilizer, industrial and road salt, biodiesel, lumber, rebar, steel, precast concrete, sand, molasses and gasoline.