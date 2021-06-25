Reynolds deploys state patrol officers to U.S.-Mexico border

“It is anticipated that approximately 25 to 30 sworn members of the Department will travel to Texas in support of this request,” said a statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. “The deployment is expected to last approximately two weeks.”

Currently, the Iowa State Patrol has 360 sworn staff with 267 solely assigned to road duty, according to the department.

Neither the department not the governor’s office responded to questions after the announcement Thursday of whether the border duties would require any special training or what powers Iowa troopers have outside the state.

“For officer safety purposes, the Iowa State Patrol does not provide specific operational details of missions,” said Debbie McClung, a spokeswoman for the Public Safety Department.

A department email obtained by WHO-TV said that the state “will be soliciting officers to travel to Texas to support this request. We anticipate the travel dates will be July 8-23, 2021.”

Under the interstate pact, the states requesting the aid must reimburse other states that provide it for the cost.