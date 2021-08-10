State Fair ready after one-year hiatus

DES MOINES — Early indications are the Iowa State Fair is headed for a full rebound after last year’s rare cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellation of the 2020 Iowa State Fair was just the fifth in its 165-year history, and the first since World War II.

A State Fair official said ticket sales for general admission and grandstand events are selling well for this year’s event, which starts Thursday and runs through Aug. 22, and that campgrounds near the fairgrounds are full.

“Those are all good indicators that we are looking for a very strong fair,” said Mindy Williamson, marketing director for the Iowa State Fair. “Cross your fingers: we’re hoping for the best and also trying to be as flexible and prepared as we can be. We all know 2020 taught us flexibility.”

More than 1.1 million people attended the Iowa State Fair in 2018 and 2019.

Overall, new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are down from where they were a year ago. However, the virus is still prevalent in Iowa — and actually resurging, with the Delta variant leading to a gradual increase in new cases over the past two months, according to the most recent state public health data available.