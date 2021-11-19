Students protest at Coe College after Black trustee resigns

Joining calls for change were the Black Alumni Association and many faculty and staff on campus.

Board of Trustees Chairman Carson Veach said in a campus note that a trustee used sharp language with Banks, whose assertions were “not consistent with the view of the search process held by the other six Trustee members on the search committee.” He said the trustee apologized for his language but stands by his opinion.

Trustees urged Banks not to resign, “regret his resignation and the circumstances that led to it,” and appreciate his decades of service and leadership on diversity, Veach wrote.

Veach announced that the board had adopted a new code of conduct for trustees and is reviewing whether to add students and faculty to the board.

He defended the search, saying that “every effort was made to construct a diverse pool" and that one of the five semifinalists was a person of color. He said the trustees stand behind the selection of Hayes, a former vice president for advancement and Coe's first alumnus to serve as president.

“No selection process is perfect, but it was determined, after extensive review, that our process was thorough and fair, and the outcome was legitimate,” Veach wrote.