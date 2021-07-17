'We were very lucky;' No injuries reported in Bremer, surrounding counties after Wednesday tornado

WAVERLY — A dozen tornadoes were confirmed across Iowa, including in Bremer and Butler counties near Shell Rock and Waverly, after severe thunderstorms swept across the state Wednesday evening.
Two homes in Butler County had significant damage, while at least one homeowner had downed power lines sparking across his driveway in Bremer County, and tree limb damage was widespread across the Cedar Valley. Nonetheless, no serious injuries were reported in the area from the storms.
“Considering everything, we were very lucky,” said Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett.
The National Weather Service bureau in Des Moines was sending a storm survey team to assess damage in Bremer and Butler counties Thursday. They were also sending one to Calhoun and Hamilton counties. Survey teams rate tornado strength based upon the damage they caused.
At least 12 tornadoes were confirmed so far in north central Iowa Wednesday, according to the NWS.
The tornado or tornadoes spotted in Bremer and Butler counties seemed to touch down and pull back up into the clouds numerous times, according to officials and based on photos and video shared on social media. But multiple sightings were reported to NWS on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
Butler County Emergency Management coordinator Chris Showalter said no houses in his county were destroyed, but two along 250th Street were “affected majorly.” One of those had roof shingles and sheeting torn off, exposing the rafters, and a home across the street had a hole in a wall. Showalter wasn’t sure if it had been hit by something or blown out by the tornado.
A two- to three-mile stretch of 250th Street had other minor damage, Showalter said, including damage to outbuildings like grain bins and machine sheds as well as to corn stalks.
“Luckily, we had no injuries whatsoever with all of the damages that we had,” he said.
In Bremer County to the east, Pickett said there were no houses destroyed there either, but “a lot of damage reports, way too many to even mention” with regard to the up-and-down tornado through his county. He said the tornado first entered the county from the west, and went across 240th Street to 235th Street.
Half a building was “gone” on 240th Street, while tree limbs fell on homes, outbuildings and cars along that stretch as well as on nearby Fern Avenue, Pickett said.
In the 1700 block of 235th Street, an older man was unable to get out of his home when live power lines went down and tree limbs blocked his lane. Pickett said Alliant Energy and Waverly Fire helped reopen his lane.
Along Grand Avenue south of Highway 3, several evergreen trees were uprooted and houses were at least partially damaged, he said.
A machine shed was destroyed on the Ken and Lorie Henning farm in Shell Rock, and there was damage to the Husky stadium at Oelwein High School.
“We’re very, very fortunate that we didn’t have anyone seriously injured, and nobody really hurt, with all the damage we had,” Pickett said.