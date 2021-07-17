'We were very lucky;' No injuries reported in Bremer, surrounding counties after Wednesday tornado

A two- to three-mile stretch of 250th Street had other minor damage, Showalter said, including damage to outbuildings like grain bins and machine sheds as well as to corn stalks.

“Luckily, we had no injuries whatsoever with all of the damages that we had,” he said.

In Bremer County to the east, Pickett said there were no houses destroyed there either, but “a lot of damage reports, way too many to even mention” with regard to the up-and-down tornado through his county. He said the tornado first entered the county from the west, and went across 240th Street to 235th Street.

Half a building was “gone” on 240th Street, while tree limbs fell on homes, outbuildings and cars along that stretch as well as on nearby Fern Avenue, Pickett said.

In the 1700 block of 235th Street, an older man was unable to get out of his home when live power lines went down and tree limbs blocked his lane. Pickett said Alliant Energy and Waverly Fire helped reopen his lane.

Along Grand Avenue south of Highway 3, several evergreen trees were uprooted and houses were at least partially damaged, he said.

A machine shed was destroyed on the Ken and Lorie Henning farm in Shell Rock, and there was damage to the Husky stadium at Oelwein High School.

“We’re very, very fortunate that we didn’t have anyone seriously injured, and nobody really hurt, with all the damage we had,” Pickett said.