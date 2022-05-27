Statehouse candidate 'was raised serving our community'

Being of service is nothing new for Vergarie Sanford. It’s something she’s been doing all her life.

Born and raised in Council Bluffs, she was one of Pastor Geraldine Sanford’s six children, and Geraldine made certain her kids grew up knowing the value of service.

“I was raised serving our community and being in service,” Sanford said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “We served in our church and we served in the community. It’s part of who I am.”

Sanford’s mother was an activist in Council Bluffs in the late 1980s, fighting for diversity and equality.

Sanford said her passion for service “definitely stems from my mother.”

A minister at Mount Zion Refuge Center, Sanford mentors girls and young women ages 12-21. She is also a member of the Loess Hills chapter of the American Association of University Women, a nonprofit organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. The AAUW hosts “Girl Power on Display,” an annual forum about empowerment for middle and high school girls.

Sanford received her doctorate in educational leadership from Oral Roberts University in 2020, and she is an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she teaches emergency management and disaster science.

Sanford now wants to serve in another capacity, as the state representative for District 19 in the Iowa Statehouse.

“I am running for this office because I feel that Council Bluffs is a diverse city; however, we don’t see a lot of diversity in our leadership,” Sanford said. “And I’d just like to give some representation to that. Representation matters. I think if we have a diverse community, then there should be some representation of their voices. Their voices should be heard.”

If elected, Sanford would like to increase funding for education, particularly in the form of higher salaries for teachers.

“Pay them a living wage so they’re not worrying about their basic needs,” Sanford said. “I really care about our teachers. They do wonderful work, and yet have to worry that they can’t feed their own children while they’re taking care of our children.”

Sanford would also like to expand health care and increase access for everyone. A 10-year breast cancer survivor, Sanford knows what it feels like to worry about paying for the lifesaving treatment she received.

“I know that feeling of being diagnosed and how will this be covered and that kind of worry that shouldn’t go along with someone who’s sick,” Sanford said. “They shouldn’t have that extra worry about how health care is going to be taken care of.”

Increased access to mental health care is also one of Sanford’s priorities.

“In my class last year, on our second day of class, I had a young student email me and say, ‘I can’t come to class, I feel I’m going to harm myself today,’” Sanford said.

Sanford said that many of her students had a difficult time navigating their mental health last year.

“I think, my goodness, our kids, they’re crying out for help,” Sanford said. “We need to help them. I would like to see mental health care expanded.”

In addition to teaching and her work at Mount Zion, Sanford also sits on the boards for the Iowa West Foundation and Centro Latino.

“I’m intentional on the boards that I serve on,” Sanford said. “I serve on Iowa West’s board because they invest in education, they invest in economic development and helping families, things that are of concern to me and of interest to me. They do a wonderful job. I love serving on that board because we do make a difference in the community.”

Sanford also enjoys serving on the Centro Latino board, because “representation matters.”

“They are a voice for the Latino community here in our city,” she said. “It’s a joy to serve on their board knowing that we’re making opportunities for that community.”

There’s a memory that Sanford shared at a recent campaign rally that’s emblematic of her lifelong commitment to serve. She was in sixth grade, and her Peterson Elementary class — “We were the Peterson Picker-Uppers” — participated in a community service project where they picked up trash that could be recycled.

“(Being of service) has always just been a passion of mine,” Sanford said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.