'Stubborn' supervisor seeks third term on county board

Pottawattamie County Board Member Justin Schultz doesn’t like to take “no” for an answer, and when he’s told something can’t be done, or a building project costs too much, it just makes him want to succeed even more.

“I’m a very driven individual,” Schultz said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “Maybe it’s stubbornness, I don’t know.”

For example, when Schultz — currently seeking a third term on the Board — was working with the Dream Playground Re-Imagined committee to renovate the Lake Manawa State Park play area, the state told them that they couldn’t.

“They had some other groups try in the past and they just didn’t finish or they did kind of shoddy work, and so I think they were just real cautious to do it, which I totally understood,” Schultz said. “I don’t think they realized the caliber of people wanting to do this.”

Schultz spoke to people he knew in the state legislature to convince them that Pottawattamie County was serious about bringing the new playground to fruition. Ultimately, the state relented and allowed the project to go forward.

“It became a passion project for me,” Schultz said. “I don’t like the answer ‘no’ when it comes to things that make sense.”

Schultz, who earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of Iowa, originally thought he might get a job with a U.S. intelligence agency after his second deployment to Afghanistan with the Iowa Army National Guard’s 1-168th Battalion, but working with local Afghan leaders in Zurmat to better their communities ignited a different spark in him.

“We built roads, bridges, little girls’ schools, wells in all the little small villages over there, and so it panned out really well,” Schultz said. “It was a great thing, but that’s kind of what got me thinking, like, we had so much success here with people that legitimately hate us — I’m not talking the regular Afghan population, but Shura (council) members — and so I came home and thought, you know, I want to do something here.”

In addition to Dream Playground, Schultz is proud of the work he put into getting the new Veterans Affairs building approved. After his time in Afghanistan, supporting veterans at home became a top priority.

“I struggled with PTSD, there was no question I had that for a while,” Schultz said. “I sought help in early 2015, and I would tell you that, because of those experiences that I had, that Veterans Affairs became a huge passion for me.”

When bids to construct the VA building came back, they were double the cost of what the county had authorized, and the Board began discussing ways to scale back the design to lower the cost.

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘no, we’re not scaling anything back,’ he said. “Like, we’re gonna build it the way you told the taxpayers you were gonna build it, and we’re gonna go find the damn money.”

And that’s exactly what Schultz did.

“I went and talked to Iowa West Foundation, I went and talked to the Lakin Foundation, and we were able to come up with the money that we were short,” Schultz said. “And we did some other kind of creative budgeting with some bonding monies that we had left over, and, yeah long story short, the building you see today was exactly the way they envisioned it.”

When it comes to projects for the county, Schultz takes the long view. He doesn’t want to spend taxpayer money on something that won’t have a lasting impact on the community.

“I like to see the big picture and what it’s gonna have,” Schultz said. “The cost benefit, the payback that’s there, the sustainability that’s there, and so you see that in all these projects I’ve been involved in.”

Looking ahead, Schultz would like to focus more attention on growing and expanding communities in the more rural parts of Pottawattamie County, which presents its own unique set of challenges.

“There are issues that are here, right outside Council Bluffs or in Council Bluffs, that are not even remotely the same out there in Walnut or Avoca or Oakland,” he said.

“Infrastructure as a whole is probably one of the key things in the future that we need to focus on,” Schultz said. “We are working right now with three different fiber optic agencies that are bringing rural broadband to residents.”

Schultz said the Board is also working to extend water supply lines to parts of the county that are ripe for development.

“People are looking for places to live so they can work in this metropolitan area, which is why we decided to run water down south, down in Lewis Central District off 240th Street and Dumfries, and Pioneer Trail,” Schultz said. “There’s gonna be 200 homes that are gonna be built there in the next, less than five years.”

Schultz said that those homes will become a “substantial tax base” for the county as people move away from downtown Council Bluffs to a more suburban area, which, in turn, would open up lower income housing in the city.

“They’re more affordable homes,” Schultz said. “They make more sense for folks that are just starting out in their careers, or maybe they’re coming off active duty military and they’re just starting a family.”

More conservation is also part of Schultz’s vision for the future of Pottawattamie County.

Iowa ranks 49 out of 50 states for public land access, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. The average county in Iowa offers nearly three times the amount of public land per person when compared to Pottawattamie County, which owns just 0.3% of land in the county.

“That’s why we did the Hitchcock expansion that you saw that included the ski hill,” Schultz said. “A lot of people forget that was a 106-acre purchase there and the ski hill’s only 30 of that. This acquisition included over 70 acres of immediate expansion of Hitchcock (Nature Center).”

Schultz thinks Pottawattamie County can be a positive example for the rest of the state, and he’s doing what he can to make it so.

“We’re trying to be the model county for the state of Iowa,” Schultz said. “And when you really start to think about our size and the diversity we have, the people that we have, there’s no reason that we’re not. We’re not the forgotten western county anymore, and we’re not going to be.”

Schultz is joined on the Republican ballot by Jeff Jorgensen, Susan Miller, Dave Smith, Shawn Smith and John Springhower, and fellow incumbent Scott Belt. Jeff Shudak is the lone candidate in the Democratic primary.

The primary election is June 7.

