Supervisor candidate seeks signatures to split county into districts

Pottawattamie County Board candidate Jeff Shudak is leading a ballot initiative effort to create districts for the Board seats. If enough signatures are collected, the issue would be put to county voters.

Supervisors are currently elected at large, meaning everyone in the county can vote for whomever they want, regardless of where they or the candidate lives. That’s “plan one.” The county has two other election plans that would divide the county into five districts of equal population.

Under “plan two,” voters would still be able to vote for whichever candidate they want, but the candidates themselves would be restricted to running within the district they live in.

The second of the district plans, and the one that Shudak is championing, is “plan three,” which would have residents of one district elect their representative from within their district.

“I think it would help make the Board more diverse,” Shudak said. “And it would help the rural folks be able to speak (to) rural issues and rural problems, and I think it would help the city officials and the city representatives do the same thing. I think it would make a better Board in general.”

If all of this sounds familiar, it should. Former Board candidate Dr. Glenn Hurst tried the same thing three years ago, and for the same reasons.

“The problem is that we have certainly seen a congestion of representatives in the Council Bluffs area most recently,” Hurst said. “We have seen other time periods where there has been greater distribution in the rural communities. What we lack is consistency. We should have consistent voices from the county and consistent voices from our large metropolitan area that are always present on the Board, that are always representing people from where they come from.”

Hurst’s attempt fell well short of the number of signatures required to initiate the special election.

To trigger the special election, petitioners are required to collect signatures from 10% of the total number of county residents who voted in the previous general election. For Hurst, in 2019, that meant he had to get 10% of the 2018 general election voter total -- 34,332 -- or 3,433 signatures.

He collected less than 1,000.

“We didn’t start prior to the county caucuses, so we didn’t have signature pages at the caucuses where we could have gotten hundreds of signatures all at once.” Hurst said.

“We didn’t realize how many votes we really needed,” Shudak said. “And not that that was just too many numbers. We just didn't know what we were getting ourselves into, and didn't know how long it would take to do, you know what I mean? And we probably weren't prepared the best.”

Hurst spent a lot of time educating people about the issue itself, which was a time-consuming dilemma he doesn’t think Shudak is going to run into.

“We were spending a lot of time trying to convince folks why this was a good plan,” Hurst said. “After our deadline passed, we had a lot more people coming to us saying, ‘Oh, now we get it. This is something we should be behind. This makes a lot of sense for our county.’”

Nearly 46,000 residents of Pottawattamie County voted in the 2020 general election, which means Shudak has to collect nearly 4,600 signatures, more than 1,000 more than Hurst’s goal.

Despite Hurst’s attempt falling short in 2019, Shudak is confident that he will get the required number of signatures to at least bring the issue to a vote in a special election, and he’s using his campaign for Supervisor to do it.

Shudak sees his campaign for Supervisor almost as a Trojan horse. He plans to knock on 10,000 doors, ostensibly to campaign for a seat on the Board, but he’ll have the election petition with him at every stop he makes.

“I thought this year, when I decided to run, this would be a great way to incorporate this,” Shudak said.

Shudak won’t be alone in his door-knocking either. As president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation, he asked his union constituents to make his campaign -- the one to collect signatures, not the one for Supervisor -- one of the organization's community service projects.

“It’s important because I just feel like the rural folks in Carter Lake, Iowa have been underrepresented by this board for a very long time,” Shudak said. “I don’t know if anyone from Carter Lake has ever been on the Board. Typically there’s about one of the five people from the (rural parts of the) county.”

That last part is something both Shudak and opponents of adding districts to the county’s election system actually agree on.

“The reality is that the map you see today, the distribution of the supervisors today, is about what it's going to look like,” Supervisor Justin Schultz said at a town hall meeting about American Rescue Plan funds in May. “You're going to probably have four urban candidates and one rural, if they do it based on population. You can crack that egg a million different ways and I don't think it'll ever truly be fair and that's why I think, you know, the folks in Pottawattamie County like to keep it at large.”

With two-thirds of the county’s 93,000 people clustered in and around Council Bluffs, making sure each district is equally populated would be difficult, and would most likely involve splitting parts of Council Bluffs into at least three districts, making it unlikely that districting would actually result in more rural representation on the board.

“The population center is on the western side of Pott(awattamie) County, for the most part,” Schultz said. “We've got a lot of great people out in eastern Pottawattamie County that we interact with on a regular basis. My in-laws live in Macedonia. If you don't think that I don't hear what's going on on the eastern side of the county, I will challenge you and tell you you’re wrong. So I don't personally feel that that's necessary for Pott County. There's some people that do, and that's okay, but, for the foreseeable future, I don't believe it's the right thing right now.”

Shudak won’t be dissuaded, though. He is determined, and he believes he has the people on his side.

“I've talked to hundreds of Republicans, hundreds of independents and hundreds of Democrats about this,” Shudak said. “I have never, not one time, heard anybody object to it, except for the people that are on the Board.”

