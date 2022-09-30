Supervisors candidate forum set for Tuesday

The Daily Nonpareil will moderate a Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors Candidate Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Oakland Community Center, 614 Dr. Van Zee Road in Oakland.

The forum is being hosted by the The Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County.

The purpose of the form is for Pottawattamie County residents to learn more about the candidates running for a seat on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors. All four candidates -- vying for three seats on the Board of Supervisors -- have been invited to attend.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Attendees will be invited to write down their own questions for candidates, which will be considered as time allows. Several prepared questions will also be asked.

The event will start promptly at 6:30 p.m., and everyone is asked to be seated by that time.

Attendees are asked not to clap for, boo or otherwise interrupt the candidates or moderator.

The forum will also be livestreamed on the Nonpareil's Facebook page, facebook.com/TheDailyNonpareil.

Anyone with questions can email rachel.george@nonpareilonline.com.