The Bridges of Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on April 12 to approve the Secondary Roads department’s $18.5 million budget for fiscal year 2023, including nearly $2 million for bridge repair and replacement.

Out of the county’s more than 300 bridges, approximately 44 are considered structurally deficient, or “poor,” which means that the bridges -- while safe to cross -- have weight limits less than those prescribed by law due to deterioration or damage.

As part of the county’s five-year plan, 16 of the structurally deficient bridges will either be repaired or replaced by the end of fiscal year 2027.

“At one time a third of our bridges were structurally deficient,” County Engineer John Rasmussen said. “We’re well below that, we’re probably about 15% now, so as that comes down funding allocation also comes down.”

Pottawattamie County had 96 structurally deficient bridges in 2012, which the Secondary Roads department was able to get down to 58 in 2018.

Bridges are inspected every two years and graded on a scale of "Good," "Fair" or "Poor," based on their condition -- the Federal Highway Administration discontinued the use of “structurally deficient” in 2017 in favor of the new rating system, but the Iowa Department of Transportation continues to use the term.

Rasmussen would like to schedule more bridges for replacement, but he can’t spend money the department doesn’t have.

“The reward for doing a good job on bridges seems to be less funding,” Rasmussen said. “Funding for bridges is needs based; we’ve lost almost $200,000 in bridge funding based on need, so we’re getting ahead, but we’re also kind of slowing down a little bit at the same time.”

Rasmussen says that constantly trying to figure out how much the next round of funding is going to be, let alone where it’s going to come from, is frustrating.

Some of the funds for the five-year plan are going to come from the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was signed into law late last year, though Rasmussen is unsure just how much money the county will be receiving.

Two of the 16 bridges scheduled for repair in the five-year plan, however, will be paid for with federal funds that have already been allocated.

One recently replaced bridge -- measuring 110 square feet -- near Loveland cost about $200,000 and took six weeks to complete. Six of the 16 bridges scheduled for repair or replacement over the next five years are about the same size and cost, and will be built using county funds and day labor. The other 10 are larger projects that will require federal aid, such as grants from the Rural Innovation Stronger Economy, or RISE, program, which is governed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to a report from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, in 2021, Iowa ranked second in the country in percentage of bridges that are classified as structurally deficient, behind only West Virginia. In total number of structurally deficient bridges, Iowa ranked number one, coming in ahead of Pennsylvania by about 1,300 bridges.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.