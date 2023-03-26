An immersive audiovisual exhibit that allows visitors to experience the reality of child abuse is returning to Council Bluffs for a one day showing at The Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus on Monday.

“The Lisa Project” allows the visitor to hear, see and experience the reality of the world of child abuse. Through audio narration from a child’s perspective, visitors are guided room by room through scenarios depicting abuse. This experience is meant to immerse visitors into the world that these children face on a daily basis.

“We want to build awareness around child abuse and neglect, what’s going on in our community and help people kind of become a little more educated and understanding,” said Jessica Rayment, community impact coordinator for Thriving Families Alliance.

When “The Lisa Project” last came to town in 2020, visitors were left moved by the experience, but unsure of what steps they could take to help support children who have been abused. Thriving Families Alliance created a complementary workshop to help visitors identify ways to support abused children.

“What I really want people to leave with is, yes, these terrible things are happening in our community, but we all have a role and we all can do things to help support children,” Rayment said. “That’s what I want people to leave with, ‘what is my part in this?’”

The workshop is based on a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services program called, ”WE CAN — Work to End Child Abuse and Neglect,” which is designed to offer simple, positive actions that can be taken to support families experiencing child abuse and neglect.

“There are images and graphics that are already developed as part of that campaign, and then we’ve added interactive exhibits, things that help people find where they can find support, how they can best support families and children and, again, thinking more about their role in things,” Rayment said.

“The Lisa Project” will be located at The Salvation Army of Council Bluffs, 715 N. 16th St., on Monday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again from 4 to 6 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public and registration is not required.

Workshops will be held throughout the day, and visitors are invited to stop by at any time. The workshops will focus on what we all can do to help support children and families in our community. They will be held at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

For more information about “The Lisa Project,” visit thelisaproject.org.