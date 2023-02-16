The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will host a town hall meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Fish and Game Club, 531 Comanche St., to review the recently completed hunting and trapping seasons.

The meeting will also highlight any possible changes to hunting and trapping rules and address other topics as requested.

“We want people to come out to these meetings, listen to the seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau, said in a press release. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”

The meetings are open to the public and comments received by the Iowa DNR prior to proposing changes to hunting rules and regulations will be reviewed. Any proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.

Any person attending the public meeting that has special requirements, such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, should contact the Iowa DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942 or webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov and advise of specific needs.