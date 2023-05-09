Treynor City Hall has a new address, and it’s one that should be familiar to residents.

Using American Rescue Plan Act funds that were provided to Pottawattamie County’s small towns by the county board, the City of Treynor moved its administrative offices from the old maintenance building on South Eyberg Avenue to the familiar confines of the town community center.

Now located at 11 W. Main St., Treynor’s new city hall is located at the southeastern corner of the building in a newly built office space.

“The project actually started a couple of years ago,” City Administrator Michael Holton said at a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning, May 8. “And the project was to take a look at the city hall offices that were in the maintenance building, and they were — I don’t ever want to be the one to say they were awful, they were OK — but if you look at the people that had to come and bring their bills, and do any kind of business with the city, the place was not conducive to any kind of public service to the people, and I think that was the most important thing.”

One of the city’s deputy clerks, Rachel Richardson, drew an outline for what offices at the community center would look like, and as the idea progressed, city staff brought it to the city council.

About a year ago, the city budgeted $100,000 for the project.

“We found out that $100,000 was starting to not go very far,” Holton said.

Enter the Rural Pottawattamie County Infrastructure Coalition — a partnership between Pottawattamie County, Iowa West Foundation and Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation that works to facilitate infrastructure projects in the rural parts of the county — and ARPA funds.

The county presented the City of Treynor with a $125,000 forgivable loan for its new city hall.

Next, the city needed to find a contractor who would accept such a relatively small job.

“I sent out 15 bid requests,” Holton said. “At first, we got none back. ‘Too busy, nobody wants it, it wasn’t big enough to fit the scope of what we wanted to do,’ so that was a setback.”

The city sent the project out to bid a second time and received one bid for $140,000, which, while more than the $125,000 in ARPA funding the city was going to get, was probably doable, but it would have taken some work, Holton said.

Then, the city public works director, Brad Klahn, suggested they ask PowerTech, a Council Bluffs-based electrical service company, if they would be interested in the job.

“They came back for a bid of $111,000,” Holton said. “City Council accepted that bid and PowerTech used it as a very good, hopefully, winter project.”

PowerTech started work in February 2023 and the space was ready to move into by May.

The project isn’t completely done just yet. There are still a few finishing touches to be added, like big metal letters above the door that say “City Hall,” similar to the letters that spell out “Community Center” at the other end of the building, and some signs for the parking lot.

But despite those small details, the city is all moved in and open for business.

“We could have went ahead without the ribbon cutting,” Holton said. “‘It’s just a renovation,’ people are saying, ‘It’s just a renovation, get over it, Mike, get over it.’ But this was very special in the way timing came together for the city, for the county and for the staff.

“For us to be able to do something like this, everything has to work in harmony for the right reasons, and money in, money out, it’s been an enjoyable year to work with the county and to work with the city and to be able to get this done.”