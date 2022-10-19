Treynor man killed in single vehicle accident

A 52-year-old man was killed in a one-car accident Tuesday night in Mills County.
Richard Keith Snyder, of Treynor, was heading east on Highway 34 around 8 p.m. when his vehicle, a 1998 Chevy 2500 truck, left the road, according to the Iowa State Patrol crash report. The truck went through a ditch along the south side of the highway, then a fence and across a creek before colliding with the creek embankment.
According to the report, Snyder succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
His body was transported to the Douglas County medical examiner.