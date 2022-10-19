 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Treynor man killed in single vehicle accident

  • 0
Emergency light

A 52-year-old man was killed in a one-car accident Tuesday night in Mills County.

Richard Keith Snyder, of Treynor, was heading east on Highway 34 around 8 p.m. when his vehicle, a 1998 Chevy 2500 truck, left the road, according to the Iowa State Patrol crash report. The truck went through a ditch along the south side of the highway, then a fence and across a creek before colliding with the creek embankment.

According to the report, Snyder succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

His body was transported to the Douglas County medical examiner.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korean, U.S. troops stage river-crossing drills as tensions grows

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert