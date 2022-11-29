Treynor residents honored by ISU Alumni Association

Treynor residents Judy and Mick Guttau were honored in early November with the Alumni Medal by the Iowa State University Alumni Association.

The Alumni Medal was presented to the Guttaus during the university’s homecoming celebration in Ames on Friday, Nov. 4. The medal has been given since 1948 in recognition of ISU alumni who have remained connected to the university through alumni-related activities, according to the press release.

The Guttaus both serve as governors for the ISU Foundation, have taken leadership roles on the Forever True Campaign Committee and ISU Parents Committee, and are both Order of the Knoll members. Mick has also served on the ISU Alumni Association Board of Directors and on the ISU Athletics Council from 2009 to 2015.

“We honestly are still in shock, but so very humbled,” the Guttaus said in the press release. “We are honored to be recognized by our alma mater that we love so much. Go Cyclones!”

Judy graduated from ISU in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in home economics education, while Mick graduated a year later with a bachelor’s degree in farm operations.

After graduating in 1969, Mick served as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War. When he returned to Iowa, he worked as a loan officer at a bank in Treynor.

In the late 1970s, the Guttaus were presented with the opportunity to purchase the bank, which became known as TS Bank, where they worked side-by-side for more than 40 years.

In addition to their service to ISU, the Guttaus are longtime members of the Treynor Optimist Club, the Pottawattamie County Good News Jail and Prison Ministry and the Four Corners Community Foundation.

Over the years, they have been recognized for their community service as honorary chairpersons for the Red Cross Heroes of the Heartland and the Treynor Athletic Booster Bash. The Guttaus have also been recipients of the State of Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award, and the Heartland Family Service Leadership Award.

For more information on the 2022 ISU Honors & Awards Ceremony, visit www.isualum.org.