Trio of County Recorder candidates have differing views on the position

For the first time in recent memory, the primary race for Pottawattamie County Recorder is a highly contested affair, with three Republican candidates vying to fill the open position.

Responsible for managing an office tasked with maintaining nearly every record in the county, from marriage licenses and birth certificates to boat registration and passports, the recorder is a vital, if not particularly glamorous, part of county government.

Each of the three candidates have their own ideas for where they want to focus their attention, should they win the election.

“My background is financial,” Cole Button said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “I’m very fiscally conservative. I want to make sure that we’re continuing the progress that Mark (Brandenburg) made to improve efficiency within the office so that we can get the office more in the black and try to do everything that we can to make it easier for the county supervisors to help keep property taxes down.”

Button worked for former Recorder Mark Brandenburg as a page at the Iowa Statehouse when Brandenburg was in the legislature. They met again when Button and his then-fiancé stopped by the Recorder’s Office to pick up a marriage license.

“We ran into Mark and he approached me, and he knew about my political background and my financial experience,” Button said. “And he asked me if I would be interested in being his successor when he retires as a recorder. So I started job-shadowing Mark.”

Button pointed to some of Brandenburg’s accomplishments as examples of how he would manage the office. He described Brandenburg’s handling of a contract that was up for renewal.

“They had a $17,000 a year contract, and it was up for a three year renewal,” Button said. “Well, Mark approached them and said, ‘well, what if we made it five years instead of three years? Can we get a price break for that?’ And they came back and said, ‘okay, yeah, if you do it for five years we’ll get the price by $1,500 a year. So that right there saved taxpayers thousands of dollars. That right there, it kept services the same and cut operating expenses by thousands of dollars.”

If elected, Button plans on going through the budget “line by line” to see how the department can reduce operating expenses.

“As recorder, I think all my experience job-shadowing (Brandenburg) makes me the most qualified candidate for the position,” Button said. “He taught me a lot.”

Deputy County Recorder Andrew Moats has only been on the job for about seven months, but he has worked for the county in other departments for seven years, including the auditor’s office and for the Board of Supervisors.

“I’ve always just wanted to serve Pott. County in the biggest capacity I can,” Moats said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “My grandma was a (Pottawattamie) County supervisor for a while, so I grew up attending all kinds of weird things with her and just kind of caught the bug.”

Moats realizes that children rarely say that they want to be a county recorder when they grow up — “It’s kind of an obscure job.” — but he enjoys working in the minutiae of the office.

“I luckily got in right at budget season, so I was able to kind of jump right in and get hands on,” Moats said. “We went through the budget line by line, and we were able to cut $50,000 from our budget for next fiscal year, which is a lot for a little office like us.”

Moats, along with other office staff, looked at their “over-padded budget” and reduced the amount of money spent on things like office supplies, postage and hardware. They were also able to reduce the amount of money budgeted for part-time help, because the department hasn’t had to use those funds in years, Moats said.

“It’s really, I think, most important for voters to know that the person in the office knows what they’re doing, that we’ll be a good steward of the resources we are given by the county, and we’ll just have common sense at the end of the day,” Moats said.When she was younger, local politics didn’t really interest Jenni Sandau, but the North Dakota native received a crash course on the subject when she moved to Council Bluffs three years ago — er husband is Roger Sandau, who has been on the City Council since 2016.

“Once becoming involved with Roger, I realized the importance of (local politics) and the impact that that can have on the local communities,” Sandau said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “You don’t quite realize that until you see it firsthand, and being able to see that from a front row seat has been very enlightening and just given me the desire to want to be involved in it.”

With a background in business management, Sandau believes she has the drive and the experience for the recorder’s office.

“I feel like the role of the recorder is to manage the team and the people in the office, and making sure that everything is done correctly,” Sandau said. “And for me, I feel like that’s my wheelhouse.”

Sandau also thinks that an outside perspective could be useful.

“Having a fresh perspective on the processes, I think, is a strength only because I think any of us that have worked in business or in a role for a long period of time, sometimes we can get in there and it’s always been done this way, so sometimes that is very hard to step back from and see and realize, potentially, if there is a better different new way to do it that could be better in the long run,” Sandau said.

To further familiarize herself with the role of recorder, Sandau also visited with recorders from around the state “to better understand what it is that they have felt has made their office successful.”

Sandau came away from those meetings with a new understanding of the position.

“Really, it’s about controlling your expenses in your bottom line and how do you do that efficiently while not sacrificing anything that’s really important to the residents,” Sandau said. “So that would be, first and foremost, that would be getting in there and fully understanding the processes currently and then what can we do as a team to potentially make those more efficient and serve the communities better.”

The primary election is June 7. There is not a Democratic candidate for county recorder.

