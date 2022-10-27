Turek feels 'a heavy responsibility' to help his community

When he decided to run for office, Iowa House District 20 candidate Josh Turek (D) realized he needed to approach politics the same way he approached his basketball career.

“Be disciplined, be dedicated, do the work,” Turek said in an interview with The Daily Nonpareil.

And that’s just what he’s been doing for the past seven months — the work.

“We knocked (on) basically every door in the district, and I’m actually on round two of doing that,” Turek said.

Turek doesn’t know any other way to campaign except to focus on what he wants and go after it. Born with spina bifida, he has used a wheelchair since childhood, but that didn’t stop him from chasing his dream.

After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, Turek went on to become the most prolific wheelchair basketball scorer in Southwest Minnesota State University history.

Over the next 14 years, he played professional basketball in Europe, and went to four Paralympics as a member of the United States men’s wheelchair basketball team, with whom he won two gold medals, most recently in 2020 in Tokyo.

Turek decided to run for a seat in the Statehouse because he wants to give back to the community that has given him so much.

“The experience of knocking all these doors has kind of profoundly changed me, in that I realize how many people in Council Bluff are genuinely hurting and are needing assistance or government aid and or who just have been abandoned, whether that’s healthcare or mental health or just basic infrastructure,” Turek said. “There’s a lot of people out there that are in need, and I feel a heavy responsibility to win this.”

Turek’s top priorities include more funding for public schools, a healthcare system that works for everyone and a living wage for Iowa’s workforce.

“We genuinely need to have policies in place, and representatives looking out for the middle class and small businesses and laborers,” Turek said. “Increasing the minimum wage, making sure that our representatives are genuinely looking out for the middle class. I think that’s the heart and soul of America.”

Turek is vehemently against the school choice voucher legislation, and thinks the legislature needs to put more money into Iowa’s schools, not take money out.

“I think (the voucher bill) is going to decimate rural schools,” Turek said. “Most people that have a full understanding of the scope, including individuals on the other side, like Brent Siegrist, for example, are fully against the vouchers.”

Turek also pointed to the Council Bluffs Community School District as being a victim of not enough funding.

“We’ve seen year after year our public schools drop from the gold standard,” he said. “We’ve got an exodus of our teachers, and, look, money can’t be the be all and end all in terms of solving these problems — they’re complex, they’re nuanced — but I know that properly funding our schools and giving the teachers the tools that they need, reduction of class size and actually paying them so they want to be in the space, that’s going to be a direct improvement.”

Turek will also fight for Iowa’s disabled community, which is woefully underrepresented in local and state government, and ill-served by the managed care organizations they are forced to rely on, he said.

“Fifteen percent of the population and basically zero voice, zero representation,” Turek said. “We’ve got 20,000 disabled individuals on a waiting list, sometimes as long as four or five years, and the denial rate is up over 1,000% for basic things like long term health care, medical supplies, wheelchairs. Honestly, it’s immoral.”

Turek would like to see the state-run Medicaid “do away with the MCOs or at least put some guardrails in place to make sure that they can’t just illegally deny care and decimate an entire population.”

The minimum wage hasn’t changed since 2006, when it was upped to $7.25, and with inflation at its highest rate in 40 years, working and middle class Iowans are unable to afford basic necessities, Turek said.

“I think that, across the board, people recognize $7.25 an hour is nowhere near a livable wage at this point,” he said. “It’s been a failure for labor and the middle class.”

When he first started talking to residents, Turek quickly realized how toxic American politics can be, as members of each party have devolved into tribalism.

“Sometimes people are in tears, just saying, ‘it’s amazing what you’re doing,’ and, ‘you’re so inspiring,’ and, ‘you’re exactly the type of representative and leader that we need,’ and then sometimes it’s very simply, you know, ‘get the eff off my lawn,’” he said.

Turek doesn’t have any use for the political toxicity.

“I’m not a tribalist,” he said. “I’m not an ideologue. I’m a populist. Truthfully, I don’t care if it’s a Republican idea or a Democratic idea, as long as it’s a good idea, and that’s what I will fight for. I truly believe that what is killing the country is the extremism, and the hyper-partisanism, and that we’ve got to get back to electing individuals that are willing to engage and compromise, and stop with the vilification, because ultimately, by working together, most of the time we find the best ideas somewhere near the center.”