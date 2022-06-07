Two arrested at IWCC after leading police on car, foot chase

Two suspects are in custody after leading police first on a car chase, then a foot pursuit that ended on Iowa Western Community College’s Council Bluffs campus.

A full list of charges is pending, but police say Jeremy L. Belt, 32, and Jamia D. Sutton, 27, both of Council Bluffs, will likely be charged with theft and eluding law enforcement.

According to a news release, at around 10 a.m. Council Bluffs Police officers were looking for a stolen gray Hyundai Santa Fe near Bomgaars at 2803 E. Kanesville Blvd., when they saw the vehicle speeding on East Kanesville.

An officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but broke off the attempt when the Santa Fe fled, driving erratically. The vehicle went off road and headed toward the IWCC campus.

Police arrived at the campus and began searching for the vehicle, which they located near the Reiver Tower residence building. The officer who had attempted the traffic stop provided descriptions of the two suspects and the police began to search the perimeter.

The suspects were located running through the campus grounds and into the woods and creek bottom. They were both taken into custody after foot pursuits.

Police found no guns or other weapons on the suspects and no shots were fired during the incident. There were no reported injuries, according to the news release.

During the incident, police maintained contact with IWCC once it was determined that the suspects were heading toward the campus. IWCC put into effect their campus threat protocol. Once the suspects were arrested, police notified IWCC that they could lift the lockdown.

Police believe that IWCC quickly engaging its campus lockdown kept the suspects from being able to get into any of the buildings.

