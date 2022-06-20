Two Gretna teens die, others injured, in collision on I-29 south of Council Bluffs

Two Gretna teenagers died Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision on I-29 near Percival, Iowa.

Alice Tupper, 16, and Joseph Tupper, 14, were both pronounced dead at the scene, and three other passengers in the Jeep sustained serious injuries.

A 2020 Jeep Wrangler, in which the teens were passengers, and a 2021 Dodge Charger collided on northbound Interstate 29 at approximately 7:40 p.m., according to Iowa State Patrol.

Both vehicles entered a ditch to the eastern side of the interstate, and rolled. The Charger came to rest in the ditch on its roof, and the Jeep came to rest upright in a field.

The Jeep’s driver, Garrett Grossman, 20, and two other passengers, Hannah Devitt, 18, and Sophee Devitt, 15, all of Omaha, were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Grossman and Sophee Devitt were transported via helicopter with life-threatening injuries. All five Jeep passengers were either ejected or partially ejected from the vehicle, according to the crash report.

Grossman and Hannah Devitt, who were in the front seat, were wearing seatbelts. The other three passengers were not.

Grossman and the Devitts have been released from the hospital, according to Nebraska Medicine.

The Charger was driven by Rogelio Martinez, 26, of Columbus, Nebraska, who reported no injuries.

Martinez was arrested at the scene for not having a valid driver’s license. He was subsequently transferred to Mills County Jail, where he was charged with possession of a contraband substance in a correctional facility. Bond was set at $25,000.

Alcohol is suspected of being a factor in the crash. The accident is under investigation.

Percival is in Fremont County, about 40 miles south of Council Bluffs.

