U.S. Senate candidate Franken emphasizes 'people over politics' in Bluffs appearance

At a campaign rally Wednesday night, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken said that Iowans deserve a senator who puts “country over party and people over politics.”

The rally, held at River’s Edge Pavilion, drew more than 50 Franken supporters as the retired admiral presented his case in Council Bluffs one last time before the general election on Nov. 8.

Franken is looking to unseat Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley, who is seeking his eighth term in the Senate.

“We do deserve something better than a senator voted for life, running for life and doing what serves his campaign coffers,” Franken said. “Iowans are hardworking. We don't want to be hobbled by somebody whose vote is assured before the bill’s even been written.”

Franken decried politicians, including Grassley, who he said seem to only look out for themselves or their special interest groups instead of working to make things better for the voters who elected them.

“At the core of every campaign, there's a leader who has to believe in sacrificing of themselves, of their needs, of a favor, to do what's best for the people and for the country,” Franken said. “I do not see that in today's politics, and I believe most of us can agree on that.”

Franken pointed to Grassley’s recent vote against legislation that would have capped the cost of insulin for people with health insurance at $35 per month as evidence that Grassley is beholden more to his political party than his constituents.

More than 240,000 Iowans are living with diabetes, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The average cost for one vial of insulin in the United States is more than $98. Across the northern border, in Canada, one vial of insulin costs an average of $12.

Iowans deserve leadership that “always puts the people first,” Franken said.

Franken also said that Iowans deserve a government that “(protects) women and their right to choose."

“In our most private medical moments, everyone needs advice from a partner, from a medical provider, maybe just a moment of solace, to make those big decisions in life,” Franken said. “We don't need Chuck Grassley, a constitutional lawyer, or someone representing the U.S. government in that delivery room.”

Franken was introduced by Sarah Young Bear-Brown, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party Native Americans Caucus.

Bear-Brown is a member of the Meskwaki Nation, and a member of the deaf community. She spoke to the crowd about her support for Franken through an interpreter.

“He is truly a good man,” Bear-Brown said. “He can work with anyone — Republicans, Democrats, and independents — because he cares about Iowa, he cares about the people in Iowa. He knows that this is our home that we all share.”

In August, Franken attended the tribe’s annual powwow, during which they honor their veterans.

“We honor them through tribal dance and displaying of flags, and he joined us in our dance with our people,” Bear-Brown said. “And it's just so cool to see him do that, and to join in with our people. It really gave me goosebumps to see him participate, and show how much he cared, and how he would come to us and listen to us, and show that he really will listen to anybody. He listens to the people of Iowa, regardless of their background.”

Franken’s stop in Council Bluffs was part of a swing through western and northern Iowa before heading back east.

On Saturday, he’s holding rallies in Fort Dodge, Algona and Mason City.