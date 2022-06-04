U.S. Senate candidate Franken to visit Council Bluffs on the day before election day

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken has scheduled 10 campaign events across Iowa in the last days before the election, and the last stop on his “River to River” tour is Council Bluffs.

Franken will be at Barley’s Bar and Grill at 114 W. Broadway on Monday, June 6. The meet-and-greet is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon, Iowa native Franken, who retired from the Navy in 2017 with the rank of vice admiral, is one of three Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Iowa.

The other Democratic candidates are former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids and Minden physician Glenn Hurst.

The primary election is June 7.

Whomever wins the Democratic nomination will most likely face Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in the fall’s general election, though Grassley also faces a primary challenge, from Sioux City attorney and state legislator Jim Carlin.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.