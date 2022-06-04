 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. Senate candidate Franken to visit Council Bluffs on the day before election day

Mike Franken, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in Iowa, speaks during a campaign stop at Barley’s in Council Bluffs on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken has scheduled 10 campaign events across Iowa in the last days before the election, and the last stop on his “River to River” tour is Council Bluffs.

Franken will be at Barley’s Bar and Grill at 114 W. Broadway on Monday, June 6. The meet-and-greet is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon, Iowa native Franken, who retired from the Navy in 2017 with the rank of vice admiral, is one of three Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Iowa.

The other Democratic candidates are former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids and Minden physician Glenn Hurst.

The primary election is June 7.

Whomever wins the Democratic nomination will most likely face Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in the fall’s general election, though Grassley also faces a primary challenge, from Sioux City attorney and state legislator Jim Carlin.

