UI researchers publish journal article about 100,000 year old giant sloths

Everyone knows what a sloth is, right? Those cute, furry guys with the long arms who you always see in internet videos hanging from trees and smiling beatifically?

Now that you’re picturing one, imagine a sloth that stands 10 feet tall, weighs nearly 3,000 pounds, and, with those long arms, has a wingspan of about 12 feet.

Meet Megalonyx jeffersonii, or Jefferson ground sloth, an extinct relative of modern sloths who lived throughout North America, from northern Canada to central Mexico and from coast to coast across the United States, approximately 100,000 years ago.

The remains of one such sloth were discovered in a creek bed near Shenandoah, Iowa, in 2001, and after years of excavation and study, a team of researchers, including seven from the University of Iowa, published their findings in November in “The Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.”

While many ground sloth remains have been located across the continent, what makes this find so unique is that researchers uncovered not just the bones of an adult ground sloth, but also the bones of two juveniles of different ages, including an infant. The research team believes that these are bones from three members of the same family unit, which is “incredibly rare,” according to Holmes Semken, professor emeritus at Iowa’s Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, and leader of the project.

“When we submitted the paper — they go out for review — and when it came back, I corresponded with our editor,” Semken said. “And he was saying that he knew of two other occurrences of an adult with the juveniles. … So that’s out of all paleontological finds we have, if math is correct, there’s three.”

The first bones were discovered by Bob Athen, who noticed an unusual object in a creek bed near his home in Northboro. He dug it up, and realized it was a bone, about one and a half feet long. After further digging, he found a few more smaller bones. While visiting his daughter, a student at Iowa, Athen and his wife, Sonya, brought the bones to the university’s paleontology repository for identification.

“Sonya said my jaw dropped open when I saw that femur,” Semken said. “Right away I knew it was a ground sloth.”

Semken said that he was able to so quickly identify the species the bone came from because sloths have an unique bone structure, different from most mammals.

“Their bones are so peculiar,” Semken said. “Their whole stance was different, their posture was so incredibly different. That means their bones are incredibly different, and that even includes the vertebrate, which you would think would be sort of a standard thing, but sloths are just so obvious. It’s like separating a quarter from a penny.”

After realizing the large bone belonged to a ground sloth, Semken took note of the smaller bones that the Athens’ had brought to the university, which, in conjunction with the large femur, indicated to him the possibility that most, if not all, of a ground sloth’s remains was located at the site near Shenandoah.

The excavation of what became known as the Tarkio Valley Site took about eight years, during which time researchers found nearly 150 adult sloth bones, more than 50 juvenile bones, and two from the infant.

Jefferson ground sloths — so named because Thomas Jefferson, an amateur scientist and member of the American Philosophical Society, examined a number of bones, including a three-clawed foot, and wrote a paper about his findings, wherein he named the creature Megalonyx, which means “giant claw” — had “incredibly big butts,” Semken said, “and when they were sitting down, the top of the head I would say (would) be six feet high.”

They had relatively short hind legs, but, like their modern cousins, had very long arms, about three and a half feet in length, ending in curved claws.

Given their size, the ground sloth did not hang in trees, but Semken said that perhaps they used their long arms and claws to attach their young to tree limbs, so the mother could attend to other matters.

To determine the age of the sloth remains, researchers dated sand grains that were beneath the bones, which gave them a pretty good idea of how long the bones had been laying there — 106,000 years, since an era known as the Rancholabrean Age.

“When I first saw it, I thought it was going to be late glacial in age,” Semken said.

The last glacial period, the Pleistocene era, ended approximately 12,000 years ago, meaning that Semken’s initial assumption was off by nearly 95,000 years.

“Wrong again,” Semken said.

As new techniques and technologies are created, additional research will be necessary to learn more about things like the ground sloth’s DNA and rate of growth.

“We got some interesting information, but we just didn’t answer the question that we started out to get, so there are a lot of things to do,” Semken said.

The University of Iowa Museum of Natural History has a section dedicated to the Tarkio Valley Sloth Project, and the university’s Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences has a digital archive of photos of bones from the three sloths found at the dig site.

The research team’s journal article can also be viewed online.