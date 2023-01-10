Ullr Bash bike ride returns to raise funds for Wabash Trace Nature Trail

The Pottawattamie County Trails Association is hosting the second-annual Ullr Bash on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Tobey Jack’s Mineola Steakhouse.

Named for Ullr, the Norse god of winter who is often associated with archery and skiing, the fundraiser features a 10-mile round trip bike ride along the Wabash Trace, winter-themed food and games, raffles and a silent auction.

“The response we had from donors and participants has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Cole Epley, chair of the Pottawattamie County Trails Association. “This year, we’ve had about 75 donors contribute more than $10,000 worth of goods and services to be auctioned off at the Ullr Bash.”

All funds raised will be used to advance the Trails Association’s mission of planning and developing a cross-county multi-use trail that will eventually connect Council Bluffs with multiple communities in Pottawattamie County, according to a press release. The inaugural Ullr Bash raised nearly $8,000.

“We intentionally chose the coldest weekend to remind everyone you can overcome the weather with the right clothing and a positive attitude,” Epley said in a press release. “Last year’s turnout was unbelievable, and we’ve made several improvements to engage people that might still balk at getting out in the mid-January elements.”

Last year, about 80 people participated in the bike ride despite the eight inches of snow that had fallen the night before, while more than 200 people chose to spend their time indoors at Tobey Jack’s or at the fire pit outside the restaurant.

Pre-registration for cyclists is $30; $40 day-of. Those not interested in the bike ride are welcome to attend the fundraiser and soup buffet at Tobey Jack’s for $10 or participate in the silent auction online.

Check-in and day-of registration begins at 9 a.m. at Tobey Jack’s, with the bike ride and other activities kicking off at 10 a.m.

For more information about the Ullr Bash or to register, visit UllrBash.com.

In addition to the Ullr Bash, the Pottawattamie County Trails Association also hosts trail runs and obstacle events in the spring and fall at Arrowhead Park in Neola and the BIKEtober in the Bluffs bike ride every October.