Union Pacific Railroad Museum offers craft making, board gaming, and model training throughout December

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is gearing up for the holidays with three weeks of fun family activities to help get you in the spirit of the season.

If you’re feeling artsy and crafty, you’ll want to stop by the museum Saturday, Dec. 3, where, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you have the opportunity to make holiday cards, 3D snowflakes and “stained glass” window decorations.

Then, on Saturday, Dec. 10, the fine folks from Spielbound Board Game Cafe will have a variety of familiar and maybe not-so-familiar board games available to play from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lastly, from Dec. 15-17, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., visitors can check out a festive holiday-themed model train display created by the N-Trak model train club.

Model trains have long been a part of Christmas festivities in the U.S., according to the press release from the museum. It is believed by some that the tradition dates back to the 1940s, when railroads helped bring thousands of American servicemen and women home for the holidays. Others say it’s because the first regularly scheduled passenger train in the U.S. began in 1830 on Christmas Day. Regardless, the sight of a model train circling a tree continues to delight children and is a source of precious memories for adults.

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is located in Council Bluffs at 200 Pearl St., and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. The museum will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.