Vacant property owners subject to new registration fees

Property owners whose buildings have been unoccupied for more than 120 days will be required to register those properties as vacant with the City of Council Bluffs, and pay a registration fee, according to a new law passed at Monday night’s council meeting.

The council approved the ordinance by a vote of 4-1, with Councilmember Joe Disalvo the lone dissenting vote.

“The punitive nature of this causes issue for me,” Disalvo said at the May 9 council meeting when the legislation was first brought up for discussion. “As a property owner, if you own a home and you decide not to have someone live there, as long as you keep it up and keep the taxes paid, I don’t see why you should be charged an additional fee, or as I see it, an additional tax, for simply owning something.”

The city defines a vacant property as “a one or two-family residential dwelling that is unoccupied for 120 or more consecutive days as a dwelling or that is illegally occupied.”

Each vacant property that is required to be registered will have an accompanying registration fee, to be determined by the city. The registration fee is to cover the cost of the vacant property program, including the cost of registering and inspecting the vacant property.

The law provides an opportunity for property owners to appeal the vacant designation of their property directly to the mayor. The appeal must be made in writing, stating specifically the grounds for appeal. The property owner has 14 days after receiving notice that their property has been deemed vacant to file the appeal, and the city will hold a hearing within 30 days of receiving the appeal. The mayor will issue a written finding within 14 days of the hearing, and his decision is deemed final.

The law carves out a few exceptions for certain circumstances, such as if the owner has a valid building permit for remodeling, “so long as actual remodeling, repair or construction remains continuous and apparent.”

A property can be required to be registered, but the registration fee will be waived if:

The property possesses a valid rental license issued prior to the signing of this law that is actively marketed as “for rent.”

All homes being actively marketed as "for sale" at a price not lower than the assessed value as listed by the Pottawattamie County Assessor’s Office.

Vacant properties subject to a valid development agreement or redevelopment agreement with the City.

The owner of a vacant property files a form with the city stating that the owner intends to resume occupancy within 120 days.

The registration fee for the vacant property already been paid for the current calendar year.

“It’s not just about the property owners, it’s about the people that live around them, and trying to make sure that everyone has a good quality of life,” Councilmember Chad Hannan said at this week’s council meeting. “And, again, this isn’t the magic bullet, but I think this is just one piece to the puzzle, and I’m really excited and hopeful that it will make an impact for a long time to come.”

Property owned by the city is also exempt from registration and the registration fee.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.