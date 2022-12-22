Walnut man convicted of sexual abuse of a child

After a four-day trial, a 12 person jury returned a guilty verdict against a Walnut, Iowa man who had been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony relating to children under age 12.

Allan Sievers, 59, faces up to 25 years in prison for each count. It is mandatory that Sievers be placed on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life. Upon release, he will also be on lifetime special sentence parole.

In 2019, Sievers’ victim confided in a trusted adult about the abuse, and, following an investigation by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant was issued for Sievers’ arrest in Sept. 2020.

“I am proud that the expertise of the lead investigator, Cpl. Tony Leick, and forensic analyst, Dep. Tony Kava, helped uncover evidence that corroborated the child’s outcry,” Assistant County Attorney Mimi Dobson said in a press release. “Their work protects the most vulnerable among us.”

Dobson also commended Sievers’ victim for taking the witness stand during the trial.

“Sievers’ victim acted with remarkable courage in testifying in front of his abuser and a courtroom of adults,” Dobson said.

Sievers had also been charged with one count of lascivious acts with a child, which carries up to 10 years in prison, but the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision.

The trial was presided over by District Court Judge Kathleen Kilnoski. The case was prosecuted by Dobson and fellow Assistant County Attorney Patrick Sondag.

Sievers will remain in custody pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2023.