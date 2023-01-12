Warming center provides safe space for homeless to receive support

The Council Bluffs City Council approved a request Monday from New Visions Homeless Services for a temporary use permit to open a warming center to help the city’s homeless population this winter.

The warming center, located at 1607 I Ave., is open to those experiencing homelessness, or who don’t have access to warmth, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 1.

In addition to providing two hot meals and a warm place to stay during the day, New Visions is making available the services it provides at its main campus, which is currently overcapacity, to those who visit the warming center.

“It allows another space for individuals to have access to our case workers and housing advocates to hopefully identify what barriers are standing in the way from them going into permanent housing, and help them to get their IDs, to get their social security cards, to fill out housing applications, to help get them employment ready,” New Visions president and CEO Brandy Wallar said in an interview with The Daily Nonpareil.

The warming center resolution, which passed unanimously, does include certain conditions that New Visions must adhere to, like maintaining a clean and orderly shelter, not allowing drugs or alcohol on the premises and not disturbing the neighboring homes and businesses.

“Last year I voted against (the warming center), and I still have a lot of concerns as to how we address the homeless situation in Council Bluffs, but I think in fairness to Brandy Wallar, last year we said, ‘can’t have any issues with needing the police to come in, can’t affect the neighbors, you gotta have a purpose to what you’re doing there,’ and she did all that,” Councillor Chad Hannan said during the study session before Monday’s council meeting. “I did vote against it last year; this year I’m going to vote in support of it, with the same conditions, of course.”

Wallar is appreciative of the city council’s vote and is looking forward to continuing to work with the city to address homelessness in the future.

“I think that everyone in leadership of Council Bluff realizes that individuals experiencing homelessness is something that our community has to face together, and having the council’s unanimous vote shows that they’re willing to work with us as an agency to come up with solutions,” Wallar said. “The reality is homelessness is not just going to go away. We have to be strategic, and then we have to provide solutions for our friends experiencing homelessness to make sure that everyone has access to safe and affordable housing.”

Repairs coming to Union Pacific Railroad Museum

During its Jan. 9 meeting, the council also voted to approve plans and cost estimates for repairs to the Union Pacific Railroad Museum’s exterior handrails and fire escapes, which have not been updated since the building was renovated in 2002.

The project includes repairs to the supports, blasting surfaces to prep for painting, painting, repairs to damaged or missing handrails and handrail finish restoration.

The estimated cost of this project is $163,762, which the city will fund with general operating bonds. The city will begin to solicit bids on Jan. 31, and award the winning bid two weeks later. The city anticipates the project will be finished by the beginning of June.

South Expressway reconstruction bid awarded

Hawkins Construction of Omaha was awarded the contract for Phase I of the South Expressway reconstruction project with a winning bid of $5,860,120.66, about $1 million less than the next bid.

The reconstruction project will include new roadway pavement, drainage improvements and street lighting from just north of the I-29/I-80 ramps to just south of 19th Avenue, and a concrete trail on the east side of the South Expressway from the interstate ramps to 23rd Avenue.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring and won’t be finished until November.