A list of weather-related school closings and remote learning announcements

School closings graphic

Due to inclement weather conditions, some school districts in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa have announced remote learning options and cancellations for Tuesday. 

The following weather-related announcements have been made:

Local Schools

Council Bluffs Community School District - Remote learning Tuesday. Free meal pick-up will be held at Roosevelt Elementary School, 517 N. 17th St., from 11 to 11:30 a.m., and virtual academy meal pick-up will still take place at the warehouse location as scheduled.

Lewis Central Community Schools - Closed Tuesday.

St. Albert Catholic School - Closed Tuesday. Closure includes Sheryl K. Johnson Child Care Center, and Kidz Kare.

Heartland Christian School - Closed Tuesday.

Pottawattamie County and Southwest Iowa Schools

Glenwood Community Schools - Remote learning Tuesday (middle school activities cancelled)

— This list will be updated as more announcements are made.

