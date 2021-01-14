 Skip to main content
A list of weather-related school closings
School closings

Due to expected blizzard weather conditions, some school districts in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa have canceled classes for Friday. We will continue to update this list as new announcements are available.

The following weather-related announcements have been made:

Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs Community Schools: Closed. Drive-up meals will be available Friday at Roosevelt Elementary School, 517 N. 17th St., from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for any child ages 1 to 18. Child does not need to be present for pick up. Pick-up on the south side of the building.

Lewis Central Community Schools: Closed

Heartland Christian School: Closed

St. Albert Catholic Schools: Closed

Southwest Iowa Schools

Atlantic Community Schools: Closed

Charter Oak-Ute Community Schools: Closed

Harlan Community Schools: Closed

Missouri Valley Community Schools: Closed (Click here to see the M.V. superintendent's musical school closing message.)

Riverside Community Schools: Closed

Shelby County Catholic School: Closed

Treynor Community Schools: Closed

Tri-Center Schools: Closed

Underwood Community Schools: Closed

West Harrison Community Schools: Closed

